Elevate Your Concert Experience

Gift yourself the ultimate concert experience with premium ticketing and VIP hospitality through Live Nation Premium. Entertain your top clients, reward your employees, or simply enjoy with family and friends. Live music is a powerful connector!

Season Ticket Packages are available for The Fillmore, Varsity Theater, Somerset Amphitheater, and the NEW Uptown Theater. Select Full Season for individual venues so you won’t miss a moment or choose which concerts you attend with a Series Package. The brand-new Market Package offers maximum flexibility by mixing and matching venues for your choice of shows throughout the year. Live Nation Premium works with individuals and companies of all sizes to customize options to fit needs and budget. Members of the ticket program enjoy prime seat locations and amenities for all concerts, a dedicated account manager, advanced notice of show announcements, expedited ticket delivery, and more. With nearly 200 shows combined yearly and covering every genre from rock to pop, country to hip-hop, there is something for everyone!

Upgraded hospitality is available at each location with amenities such as a dedicated entrance, VIP Club access, in-seat wait service, and personal concierge service. Experience the VIP treatment at some of the top concert venues:

Located in the heart of the North Loop, The Fillmore opened in February 2020 boasting contemporary style and top sound quality. You’ll have an up-close and personal view of the concert from a VIP Balcony Box. Varsity Theater: A historic venue set in Dinkytown, Varsity Theater is a classic music hall featuring Booths and Balcony seating for your elevated experience.

One of Wisconsin’s largest outdoor venues, Somerset is located 30 minutes outside the Twin Cities. Enjoy soaring views and top amenities while dancing under the stars with artists such as Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Fest, Fall Out Boy, Sublime with Rome, and The Lumineers. VIP Parking is included with your premium admission. Uptown Theater: Opening in June, Uptown Theater is the hottest Minneapolis concert venue featuring luxury box and mezzanine seating along with a beautiful VIP club that can’t be missed.

Treat you and your guests like the rock stars you are and join the Season Ticket Program!

Email Danielle Ottman at danielleottman@livenation.com or call 612-312-3347 to reserve your seats today!