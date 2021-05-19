Electric Fetus Closing Duluth Store Permanently

× Expand The Duluth Electric Fetus Electric Fetus Duluth

The independent record shop The Electric Fetus announced it would be shutting down its Duluth location for good in a Facebook post on Tuesday, after closing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"We’ve been struggling to get out of the red for several years now in Duluth and it’s just not realistic to make it work and have a successful location in the market. Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on our Minneapolis location exclusively and advance and evolve that store," the post states.

While the pandemic was ultimately a factor, the post also cites the "changing retail environment, the water main break, road construction, and more," that made running the Duluth storefront no longer viable.

The Electric Fetus operated at 12 E. Superior St. in Duluth for over 33 years (the Minneapolis location opened on the West Bank in 1968 before moving to its current location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Franklin four years later). More than a record store, it would also host live performances vital to the northern region's music scene. The Electric Fetus in downtown St. Cloud closed its doors in 2014.

In the meantime, the shop promises "exciting things" to come for its Minneapolis location and webstore. The Minneapolis store is planning to hand out 20 percent off punch cards from June 10 through June 30 for three visits in the month of July.