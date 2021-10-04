Electric Fetus Auctions Duluth Store Items

× Expand Jazz Sign

Calling all music fans: this is your chance to own a piece of local music history. After announcing it was ceasing operations in May, the Electric Fetus record shop in Duluth is now auctioning off its remaining wares inside the shop.

There are 159 items listed in the sale, including shirts, merch, records, and tapes, but also neon signs, lamps, and vintage chairs up for auction. Even the "new releases" whiteboard that went up pre-pandemic.

"We’ve been struggling to get out of the red for several years now in Duluth and it’s just not realistic to make it work and have a successful location in the market. Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on our Minneapolis location exclusively and advance and evolve that store," a Facebook post announcing the closure said at the time.

Check it out before the bidding closes, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 11.