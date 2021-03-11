Edina Teacher Becomes Finalist on The Bachelor

× Expand Courtesy of ABC Bachelorette Michelle Young

Local favorite Michelle Young has won the hearts of #BachelorNation in the lead up to becoming a finalist this season. The Edina teacher made a splash early on The Bachelor as part of a second addition of contestants during week three, and after a romantic one-on-one hot air balloon date, swiftly became one of the season’s fan favorites.

Bachelor Matt James got a taste of 'sota during the “hometown” dates when it became his turn for the hot seat. Even though Young and James couldn’t visit Minnesota due to COVID restrictions, they enjoyed a Zoom Q&A with her students and an evening with her parents, Ephraim and LaVonne (and some pickup basketball) advanced her to the next week of “fantasy suites” and one-on-one time off screen.

Monday’s Pennsylvania Dutch spa date of oatmeal foot masks and milk baths led to an evening of important conversations. Referencing her parents’ strong marriage, Young emphasized the importance of “staying in love” beyond the honeymoon phase. James shared his own outlook on love and how his estranged relationship with his father impacted his previous partnerships.

Making it further than over 35 other contestants, Young received the first rose last week’s penultimate episode. She will grace our screens once more for the season finale on Monday, Mar. 15, leaving as either a fiance or much-loved runner up.

The season recap, “After the Final Rose,” will be hosted by author and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho. Host Chris Harrison has taken a step back following his defense of fellow finalist Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an “Old South” plantation-themed greek life formal in 2018. Harrison and Kirkconnell have since apologized for their past comments and actions.

James called Harrison’s comments and the photos of Kirkconnell “incredibly disappointing,” adding that “it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years.” James makes history as the show’s first Black Bachelor after a continuous lack of diversity among cast members.