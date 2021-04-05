What an Urban Farm Could Mean for East Phillips

× Expand Photo courtesy of MNDaily Sign on chainlink fence asking for support of urban farming If all goes according to plan, the East Phillips urban farm will bring jobs and healthy food to the neighborhood.

It’s a frigid mid-February evening, and Dean Dovolis and Cassie Holmes are walking a stretch of East 28th Street in Minneapolis’s East Phillips neighborhood. On one end is the “arsenic triangle,” where a grasshopper pesticide plant blew arsenic into the neighborhood until 1963 and, years later, led the EPA to deem the area one of the nation’s worst hazardous waste sites, excavate it (and the yards of hundreds of nearby homes), and fill it with clean dirt. At the block’s west end, meanwhile, are metal-casting company Smith Foundry Co. and Bituminous Roadways asphalt plant. Both are grandfathered in from 20th-century heavy industrial zones, and there’s no buffer between them and the dense residential neighborhood just west. The Midtown Greenway, a remnant of a 19th-century railroad, snakes through it all.

Across the street, there’s a sprawling warehouse: 230,000 square feet, topped with a red roof and old-fashioned water tower. This industrial block is an unlikely spot for things that are green and growing, and yet it’s right here that Dovolis, Holmes, and some other East Phillips residents want to transform the warehouse into an urban farm and multiuse community development.

Holmes, an Anishinaabe woman and activist, grew up here, at Little Earth of United Tribes. Years back, she helped fund a small farm where neighborhood kids get paid to grow food and sacred plants like sage and sweetgrass. Every summer, the farm bursts with sweet apples, glossy stalks of corn, and hearty potatoes, adding food security to Little Earth. Its success led a diverse group of residents to the more ambitious urban farm plan. They’ve been working at it for years.

“When all this stuff was going on after George Floyd, we had elders who didn’t have food. But Little Earth Farm produced enough that we were giving it out,” Holmes says. “Our youth work at that farm, and they loved it. They learned, and they wanted to do more. That was a stepping-stone.”

Dean Dovolis, CEO and principal architect at DJR Architecture who started his firm in Phillips decades ago, has drawn up plans. The warehouse would house raised beds of lettuce, herbs, and microgreens; tanks of walleye in an aquaponics setup; and other produce from smaller tenants. The farm would supply consumers as well as restaurants—especially for niche items like specialty mushrooms.

It would also be an accessible-jobs hub, Dovolis says, advancing equity in one of Minneapolis’s most racially and culturally diverse neighborhoods. And the development would have other elements as well, not the least of which would be affordable apartments built onto the roof and retail space for local businesses. A number of East Lake Street businesses that burned during the summer’s uprising have already expressed interest, including, according to Dovolis, the beloved Indian restaurant Gandhi Mahal.

Dovolis, who has worked on a range of revitalization projects in Phillips, says that the farm would radically redefine the area’s future by introducing an industry that’s expanding by the day as climate change strains conventional agriculture. He’s building a similar model in Djibouti—bringing hydroponics to a nation with interminable drought.

“The Netherlands are the number two world food exporter, and it’s all indoor aquaponics and hydroponics,” says Dovolis. “You’re training people for an industry of the future and present.”

Holmes and Dovolis’s organization—the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute—has a buyer for the farm and funding from investors. But there’s one major snag. In 2016, when residents were in negotiations to buy the warehouse, the city swooped in and purchased it instead with plans to raze it and build a new water maintenance facility in its place. EPNI wants to buy it from them, but the city, so far, is reluctant to sell.

Holmes and Dovolis are also concerned that the city’s fleet of work trucks, along with other factors, will add to the neighborhood’s cumulative pollution—the ambient emissions from heavy traffic, the asphalt plant, and the foundry. Many residents have underlying conditions that air pollution exacerbates. In fact, Holmes lost her teenage son, Trinidad, to heart disease. She has considered moving away, but her ties here are deep: Her grandmother was a principal at Little Earth’s Heart of the Earth Survival School, her great-uncle a founder of the American Indian Movement.

“What if I didn’t live here? Would he still be alive?” she wonders. “A lot of questions come up. And it’s painful. I don’t want anyone else to feel that. The people that are gonna live here—I’m gonna love them. Even the people I don’t know. They’re loved.”

“Cassie, I call one of the new warriors,” says Dovolis. “What people don’t realize is the genius that exists here is outstanding. The invention, creativity, thoughtfulness, and interconnectedness run very deep.”

And this block, with its excavated grasshopper poison, its heavy industry, and its tenacious residents—what’s its future? The warehouse is slated for demolition this year. But support for the farm is growing among elected officials, the larger community, and even Bon Iver musician Justin Vernon.

“Every so often you can make a big gesture to change the future,” Dovolis says. “This is one of them. But it’s rare.”