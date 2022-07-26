EagleBOLTbar Hits the Market

× Expand eagleBOLTbar Eagleboltbar

EagleBOLTbar, once formerly known as the Minneapolis Eagle and The Bolt, has served the Minneapolis LGBTQ+ community strong drinks and greasy pub food for over two decades. Now, the bar and restaurant is for sale for $2.82 million, according to its listing.

Investment highlights of the property include a “loyal customer following” and “good cash flow,” according to the property listing from HSC Business Brokers, alongside an expansive patio.

The owner, Ed Hopkins, is selling the business for health/retirement reasons and will aid in training the new owner, according to the listing. Since 1998, the eagleBOLTbar has drawn in customers with its friendly and welcoming environment, offering a safe space for people of all identities to enjoy karaoke, trivia, bingo, weekend brunch, and of course—bears.

The listing emphasizes that there is “very limited competition” for the business. Could it be yours?

As far as gay bars go in Minneapolis, Lush and Jetset both recently reopened.