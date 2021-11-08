Dua Saleh’s New EP, CROSSOVER, Is a Danceable Winner

× Expand Dua Saleh, CROSSOVER Dua Saleh, CROSSOVER

We caught up with Dua Saleh, Sudanese American star of the Minnesota indie music scene, last year, when they were preparing to release their sophomore EP ROSETTA. Since then, Saleh’s star has kept on rising: ROSETTA received critical acclaim, and in the midst of the pandemic, the singer and poet joined the cast of the hit Neftlix series Sex Education. Now, there’s more for Dua fans. Last week, Saleh released their third EP, CROSSOVER, a danceable, club-beat tracklist that explores transitions in their life, never abandoning their razor sharp lyrics and drawl.

Saleh recently sat down with Nylon Magazine to talk about the EP’s making. ROSETTA (named in honor of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a prolific electric guitarist of the 1930s and 40s) wove a sombre thread through its tracklist, uniting the EP’s sound. But with CROSSOVER, Saleh had a different intent: to make music people could dance to. The EP sets Saleh’s lilting raps and vocals over Afrobeats, hip-hop tracks and a cohesive club pulse, conjuring the feel of a hypnotic warehouse dance party that’s lit by flickering bare bulbs. Saleh’s signature snarl—that bite of sarcasm and impatience (don’t you call me baby ‘bout your little fucking snacks)—is infused with a new kind of swagger (if you come around me then I’ll put you in the trash) to phenomenal effect.

Thematically, CROSSOVER digs into transitions in Saleh’s life. For one, they now play Cal Bowman on the Netflix series Sex Education, the show’s first nonbinary character. Sex Education is Saleh’s acting debut: their character, Cal, is a conduit for the show’s exploration of gender expression. In their own life, Saleh says, they’ve also been undergoing a transition in their understanding of gender identity, trans-ness, and non-binary-ness, expanding it to new horizons and relinquishing past preconceptions. Lastly, they’ve been exploring new frontiers of music, bringing a fresh curiosity to songwriting as they blend new genres into their work.

More than half of CROSSOVER’s tracks feature other artists: Ghanian-American artist Amaarae on “fitt,” singer and producer Haleek Maul on “tic tic,” rapper and record producer Chester Watson on “pearls,” and rapper Duckwrth on “fav flav,” which closes out the EP as an upbeat house track. Saleh and co-executive producer Simon Christensen put this album together fast: all of the songs, except for “focal,” were created in the last several months. Essentially, Saleh snapped—and at that rate of creative production, we can hope that more will follow CROSSOVER soon.