Drone Video Flies Through Glensheen Mansion

First it was Bryant Lake Bowl, then it was the Mall of America and Plymouth's Mann Cinema. Now, drone pilot Jay Christensen has set his camera loose on Duluth's Glensheen Mansion.

The production company Rally Studios' latest one-take drone video captures the 39-room mansion in a state that looks straight out of the early 1900s, starting in black and white before bursting into color. The video is narrated with facts about the home and the story of the Congdon family, who built the mansion from 1905 to 1908, and depicts people in period clothing working and living in the 12-acre estate off Lake Superior, where a murder rocked Duluth in 1977.

The Bryant Lake Bowl Video “Right Up Our Alley” has been viewed millions of times since it was posted last March, receiving praise across the Internet, including from James Gunn, the director and screenwriter behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad. That video was later sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for 2 Ethereum, valued at about $4,670, to support the Lake Street Council nonprofit.

The estate is currently maintained by the University of Minnesota - Duluth, where it was donated and became a museum in 1979. The video clip is directed by Anthony Jaska, and the actors featured came from the UMD theater department.

Check out the video below, and plan an on-the-ground tour of Glensheen next time you find yourself up north.