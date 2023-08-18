How to Get to the Renaissance Festival This Year

× Expand Shutterstock Renaissance Festival

Anyone who sat in the sometimes hourslong parade of cars attempting to exit Highway 169 for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival last year knew something would need to change. It wasn’t pretty—especially for local residents and employees simply trying to get around. But for festival-goers as well (including those visiting the nearby Sever’s Fall Festival), a long, stressful wait could damper a day otherwise full of jousting, turkey-leg-gnawing, costuming, and elephant-riding.

And Scott County, where the Minnesota Renaissance Festival’s grounds reside, agreed: Officials said they would not grant the festival its usual permit if changes to alleviate traffic and parking rules weren’t made for the 2023 event, which runs weekends from August 19 to October 1. Thankfully for 16th-century cosplayers and anyone who enjoys a glass of mead, the festival acquiesced and touted a new plan earlier this summer. Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to this year’s event.

Anyone who chooses to drive to this year’s Renaissance Festival must prepurchase a $10/vehicle parking pass, up from previous years’ free parking. And, seriously, don’t plan to purchase one when you arrive—the festival is only issuing 7,000 per day, which could sell out. Last year, 10,000-plus vehicles parked on busier days. Oh, and if you want to leave and come back, you need to buy a new parking pass—there’s no reentry.

Don’t want to deal with parking? Cool, take a shuttle! Depending on the weekend, two to five shuttle locations, all able to fit 500-plus to 1,500-plus vehicles, will be available from nearby hubs, like Canterbury Park and Southbridge Crossing. (Check renaissancefest.com for up-to-date info and locations before you go.) The nonstop buses will run 8 a.m.–8 p.m. every festival day. Kids 12 and under ride free, but for adults and teens 13 and older, it’ll cost you $5 each—but each person will get a $5 “Bus Bucks” voucher, which can be used to get a discount on an admission ticket or on a souvenir purchase.

Planning on taking a Lyft or Uber instead? App-based rideshares will pick up and drop off from a specific point on festival grounds, at County 14 (Red Rock Drive). As for family and friends, AKA non-hireable drivers, simply picking someone up or dropping them off, should follow these points as well—there’s no parking charge for that.

In other (perhaps more fun?) news, the festival is adding some new treats and sights this year. Festivalgoers can check out a new Children’s Realm, a reimagined Mermaid Cove, and a new Clover Cottage full of Irish music, stories, and more.

For more info, and to purchase tickets and parking passes, visit renaissancefest.com