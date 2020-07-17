Drive-in Movie Theaters and Schedules

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota Drive-In Movie Theaters

Drive-in theaters have offered a dreamy escape into the depths of movie magic for generations. If you've never reclined into a sea of blankets in your trunk, surrounded on all sides by an inky sky, this is the year to upend your entire movie-going experience; drive-ins are exceptionally well-suited to social distancing requirements of 2020.

Most theaters don't announce their weekend's movies until the week of, so keep an eye on their websites. But honestly, drive-ins aren't really about what's on the screen.

Space will be limited as most drive-ins are currently operating at 50% capacity. Social distancing between parties will be strictly enforced, and face-masks are strongly encouraged when you're away from your car.

Each theater has their own specific guidelines regarding social distancing, outside food, pets, hatchbacks, and more. Peruse their website before heading out so you don't run into any surprises.

Elko Drive-In Theater

This racetrack and drive-in theater has been entertaining families since 1965. They're currently showing two movies per week, with one on Friday and the other on Sunday. Picnicking and BBQs are welcome.

26350 France Ave., Elko New Market, 952-461-7223, elkospeedway.com.

Vali-Hi

Vali-Hi is a longtime classic, and their double feature runs every day for a week before it's switched out. Charcoal grilling is allowed, but you can't beat their $1 hot dogs. Cash only!

11260 Hudson Blvd. N, Lake Elmo, 651-436-7464, valihi.com.

Starlite

This family owned business has a long history in Minnesota theater, dating all the way back to 1912. Starlite has two screens to choose from on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, both with different double feature programming.

28264 MN-22, Litchfield, 320-693-6990, starlitemovies.com.

Long Drive-In

Long Drive-In shows a double feature on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Outside food isn't allowed, but their concessions are classic, cheap, and extensive. Sleep in your car or pitch a tent for an extra $10 so you'll be fresh for the morning drive home.

24257 Riverside Dr., Long Prairie, 320-732-3142, thelongdrivein.com.

Sky-Vu

This drive-in in the remote, northeast corner of the state rises out of an expansive field with flat horizon lines on all sides, making for a gorgeous sunset followed by a (literally) star-studded viewing experience. The box office is open every night for a single feature.

34914 Highway 1 W, Warren, 218-745-4161​, skyvumovies.com.

Verne Drive-In

Verne sells $5 tickets for a double feature every evening. They don't allow outside food, but jalapeño poppers, burgers, and giant pretzels will fill the void.

1607 S Kniss Ave, Luverne, 507-283-0007, vernedriveintheater.com.

Starlight

The 5-year-old outdoor movie-in-the-parks experience is going drive-in this year. Welcome to the club! They'll switch their single feature out weekly.

2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125, 952.240.9316, starlightmn.com.