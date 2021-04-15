Healing Justice Founder Dr. Joi Lewis on Her Time of Reckoning Series

× Expand Photo by Digiemade Dr. Joi Lewis portrait Dr. Joi Lewis says it’s time to stop paying lip service to social injustice and to begin the hard work of fixing it instead.

Imagine being on a Zoom with a purpose. No, not a meeting agenda or “action items,” but an actual, meaningful purpose intended to lead to actual, meaningful action—a Zoom hoping to change the world.

That’s what the Healing Justice Foundation is doing with Time of Reckoning, a Zoom-based series of community engagement and healing forums that aspire to create a “radical re-imagining” of racial justice. The idea of the series, inspired by George Floyd’s death, is to bring together different sets of Black community members, Black leaders, policy makers, and observers for five “critical community healing and policy action engagements” that are part personal testimony and part workshopping the issues raised therein to cultivate pragmatic solutions.

With the first of the five sessions, “Time of Reckoning for Female and Femme Family,” in the can, and the second, “Time of Reckoning for Male and Masc Family,” on the horizon, we hopped on a purposeful Zoom of our own with Healing Justice founder Dr. Joi Lewis in early February. We talked about creating a series focused on the criminal justice system and its collateral consequences for Black families in Minnesota, and the change she hopes it brings.

Why did you name the series Time of Reckoning?

I like what the word reckoning evokes. It’s a word that makes you sit up and stop and take heed to what is actually happening here. We also have to make sure that the healing piece is central to this work, because there’s a lot of historic and present-day trauma that is happening. And I often say, when it comes to the Black community—and, really, our nation in general, but particularly as we’re talking about Black and brown and Indigenous folks—that there really is post-traumatic stress.

If you look at the history of what has happened in this country. You look at 1619. You look at the Atlantic slave trade and what happened after the end of slavery, if you will. And it was like, OK, slavery is over. “OK.” Really?

So if we’re going to deal with the criminal justice system and its collateral consequences and then talk about policy, we have to marry this with looking at the issues around healing justice at the same time. We didn’t want to just have a bunch of conversations and not pay attention to the things that we have to look at systemically or part of the collateral consequences that set these things up to keep making people not be able to live really sustainable lives.

Healing Justice is the name of your foundation, but what is “healing justice”?

So, healing justice really is an evolving political framework that looks at the ways in which our mind, body, and spirit have been affected by both the policies and practices that have been passed down through really oppressive systems. It’s the kind of justice that interrupts those negative consequences that have happened. And I say it’s an evolving political framework because it moves with the kinds of things that are happening in real time.

What makes Time of Reckoning different than myriad past attempts to undo racial injustice?

We’re not just admiring the problem. I feel like that’s part of what often happens. And I want it to be really clear that this is not just being performative. These are really sacred stories that folks are sharing, that they’re sharing and reliving. In many instances, there’s trauma that has happened.

It is a contradiction of really intense heartbreak and joy. Rumi says, “You have to keep breaking your heart until it opens.” And you feel super connected, both to the testifiers telling their story in such a way that you feel propelled back there with them and also to the people in the space, as if we’re there.

I think there’s also this radical reimagining that begins to happen. Like my grandmother says, “None of us are as smart as all of us,” right?

Photo courtesy of Joi Unlimited cover of the book Healing Think Lewis doesn’t know about healing? She wrote the literal book on it.

So, how you do you bring in “all of us”?

This is a process that is being led by a community that, one, has been hugely impacted and hugely traumatized, that has been historically under-resourced or not resourced at all. We said, Let the community set what the agenda’s going to be.

We use the Orange Method—my methodology around meditation of getting grounded, mindfulness of getting present, emotional liberation of getting free, and then conscious movement—because, again, we wanted to make sure that this idea of healing justice was a through line. And let’s be clear: Everybody’s not on the same page, and that was on purpose. Because even though, yes, it is a Black community, we are not a monolith.

We began to think about, like, “OK, we want to look at the criminal justice system, but that didn’t seem like it told enough of the story.” So then we said, “But if we look at the criminal justice system, we also have to look at its collateral consequences.” You can’t look at the criminal justice system without looking at housing, without looking at schools. Then we need to look at the Black family, because it’s not singular. And then what is our definition of family? Well, for Black folks, it’s not just people who are connected to you through blood. That’s not our definition of family. It’s also fictive kinship, right? It’s also framily—it’s friends, it’s cousins.

The second to last session of the series is called “George Floyd Remembrance and the Black Family” and will be held on May 26. That’s a year and one day after his death.

That’s on purpose. I mean, I think about the fact that the Chauvin case is coming up. These things are not disconnected. We have this time of reckoning that’s happening at the same time, sort of in parallel of this case that is happening. I have gotten some reach out from the governor’s office. And I have said to them, like, “There needs to be some sacred spaces. There needs to be some things that are already set up in advance of this case happening, because people need to have places that they can go, and they need to be well thought about. So, let’s be proactive.”

How did you get into this healing justice work?

I grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois, not to be confused with St. Louis, Missouri. And that is really important to me because it shaped who I am, and I would not want to be from anywhere else. My adult home is St. Paul.

I had an almost 25-year career in higher education as a dean, as a vice president, as a vice provost. And my scholarship is around transforming higher education. And I thought, “I’m going to be a college president.” And I was on that trajectory. And then I saw behind the curtain, and I said, “Well, maybe not.”

After I left my last position, vice president and chief diversity officer at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, I started doing work on holding space and doing some healing circles in north Minneapolis.

And I got on the radar of the Minneapolis Foundation, and they asked me about holding space with the mayor’s office, the police, the NAACP, and Black Lives Matter. And that was right after Mike Brown was murdered in Ferguson. I said, “So what is it that you want to happen?” And they were like, “We don’t want to be the next Ferguson.” And I was like, “Hmm, well, I don’t know that I can do that, but I can make sure that people can build some authentic relationships with each other.”

And then three days later, Jamar Clark was murdered. And as you know, that was when the occupation of the Fourth Precinct happened. But even though that did happen, we weren’t the next Ferguson at that time. And a lot of really important relationships got built.

That timing is uncanny.

And then, unfortunately, things continue to happen, and folks continue to get murdered. And I began to do a lot of healing work. But then I said, “Look, I can’t be like Uber for healing.” Calling me up if somebody gets murdered, that’s ridiculous. We need to build some infrastructure around this.

And I began to shift, and I had to start saying no to things until it really had been pressing the government and pressing the philanthropy to say there has to be some infrastructure built for this. And then I founded the Healing Justice Foundation in March, and we’re starting to actually build some infrastructure in that way.

What’s the infrastructure?

When I think about healers or healing work, I really call that invisible emotional labor. And these are folks who are around when people deal with traumatic events. These are folks who get called in the middle of the night, who come and sit with people. And most of that work is unpaid, and people are doing it on top of whatever other things that they have to do.

Right after Jamar Clark was murdered, the George Family Foundation actually seeded some funds for me to do a training through the process that I have called the Orange Method, and I have a Community Coaching Certification program for healers and activists to actually get trained in the process. So, how do you do this work in a way that actually helps people to be able to know how to be healed? But then, it also is this the business of healing, right? So how do people get paid? How do people sign up for a session? How do they know how to get in touch with folks?

You have to have an infrastructure in place for when these things happen, and even before that there’s some ongoing ways for people to get some assistance.

Like, OK, we’re talking about the trial that’s coming up. Do you think that people might have some angst, that there may be some things that are going on? Can people have somewhere they can go and talk to people and relieve their stress? There should be things that are already set up for that, right? That’s what I mean by infrastructure.

What’s your hope for how the community comes out of this trial?

This affects all of us, regardless of what the outcome is. It will be good for it to be behind us, but it’s not going to be behind us. And I think that’s what the murder of George Floyd did. It let people know you can’t turn away from it.

I think that part of the trauma is that it’s like, “This doesn’t affect me.” And it’s like, “This is your business, you need to care about this.” I call everybody my cousin. I’m like, “You’re my cousin, too. And I’m your cousin.” And we begin to care about each other in that way. And if we can begin to be activated and not just say, “As long as my family is OK, I’m good”—can we care enough and not just be worried about “my people”?

Can we?

I think we can. I want to believe we can. Because that’s our humanity. My thing is I weep for George Floyd, I weep for his family. I weep for the Black community. And I weep for Chauvin because I am like, “What part of his humanity had to be that affected?” That is super, super heartbreaking, that you could be that affected. What would allow you to be that shut off? That is a super sad story, you know? That’s sad.

I’ve never thought about it in those terms.

People can be appalled that he did that. It is horrific. And what I’m saying is that that starts with people being able to turn a blind eye. When you can be OK with your children having access to a good education and the child in the neighboring city not being OK, it’s the same thing. It comes from the same oppressive pattern. And I’m saying that’s not OK. May the revolution be healing—may we understand that we’re all impacted. That’s what I’m saying.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Originally published in the April 2021 issue.