Downtown Thursdays Liven Up Nicollet Mall

Like many other big cities, Minneapolis’s downtown was slow to get back on its feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with fewer workers in downtown these days as many shifted to remote work, the Minneapolis Downtown Council wants to revive the relationship between office workers and local businesses and restaurants.

Taking over Nicollet Mall from Washington Ave to 10th St., bus traffic will be rerouted to allow a pedestrian-centered experience. With rotating themes like Roller Disco, Garden Bash and Game Day, each Thursday event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature “food trucks, musical performances, games, giveaways, photo ops and more,” according to the Downtown Council.

In addition to the midday festivities, many business discounts and free or discounted parking extend well into the night on Thursday. Parking is free at the Plaza Park Ramp (116 S. 12th St.) with vouchers available at Strive Bookstore (81 S. 9th St.) and Minneapolis Visitor Information Center (505 Nicollet Mall, Suite 100). Parking in the Interstate Parking Ramp (910 La Salle Ave.) is discounted to five dollars after 3:00 pm, but requires the car to be moved by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Here are the themes planned for each week:

June 8: Garden Bash

June 15: Game Day

June 22: Pride Day

June 29: Roller Disco

July 6: Garden Bash

July 13: Game Day

July 20: Aquatennial Bey Day

July 27: Roller Disco

August 3: Garden Bash

August 10: Carnival

August 17: Rock Music Appreciation

August 24: Game Day

August 31: Roller Disco

Find the full schedule on the Downtown Council's website.