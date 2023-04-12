Doors Open Minneapolis Returns

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

What do manholes, Fhima’s, and Minnehaha Academy have in common? Each site is a participant in Doors Open Minneapolis. The free event, produced this year by St. Paul-based historic preservation nonprofit Rethos, opens up over 100 buildings in the city for exploration for just one weekend—May 13-14.

From social clubs to city churches, participating buildings will offer attendees a glimpse into the city’s storied cultural scene. Building owners and caretakers will be present to provide their own perspective on the significance of each venue.

“Rethos is bringing back an exciting event,” said Scott Mayer, Rethos board member and founder of Doors Open Minneapolis, in a press release. “When we did it in 2019, we hoped for 10,000 people to show up. It was almost double that in attendance. And we were all set to go again in 2020, but had to shut it down during the pandemic. I am so glad to be involved again, this time with a team of outstanding professionals to make it all work.”

Participating buildings are a mix of venues representing the city’s rich history, including the Hotel Ivy, The Dayton’s Project, Peavey Plaza, and more. Other lesser-known venues include the Purcell-Cutts House, a midwestern architectural gem, the self-sustaining Tiny Diner and the recently-renovated Avalon Theater (home to In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theatre).

Pre-register for the free event here to avoid any lines.