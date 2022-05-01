Top Dog-Friendly Patios

× Expand Unleashed indoor dog park

Unleashed Hounds and Hops

The only restaurant in the state that allows dogs to run around off-leash while you brunch, this is a hybrid dog park and human restaurant. Just preregister your dog—providing rabies shot records and such—and make a reservation. There’s a backyard with picnic tables and a great skyline view; a large indoor space with a climbing structure for dogs; and good wine, beer, and Nashville-spicy popcorn chicken. Watch for special events like rescue fundraisers, breed nights, pup costume parties, and the ever-popular Smol Dog Night, for the under-30-pounders. North Loop, Mpls., 612-439-5060

Smack Shack

The see-and-be-seen heated patio for downtown dogs is certainly the North Loop Smack Shack’s. The solid wine list paired with the dog-friendly patio means if you look carefully, you can pick out a purse dog or French bulldog on half the laps, cozy beneath the roof-inset infrared heaters. North Loop, Mpls., 612-259-7288

Birch’s on the Lake

In the summer, the Birch’s patio is full of pups admiring the Long Lake view while their housemates enjoy salmon quinoa bowls and Bloodies. And in the winter, Birch’s offers guests real dogsled rides on the weekends in January and February, departing from the frozen lake right in front of the restaurant. See? Birch’s is so dog friendly, you don’t even need a dog—its crew will connect you with a team of them. Long Lake, 952-473-7373

The Gnome

Dozens of tap beers and a gargantuan patio define this St. Paul favorite. Firepits, overhead heaters, and a deck floor make it cozy for the four-legged even in brisk weather. Tater tot hot dish and bacon mac ’n’ cheese make it comforting for those picking up the check. Summit Hill, St. Paul, 651-219-4233

Lake and Irving

Walk around back for the Uptown insiders’ secret: Lake and Irving’s patio is full of urban dogs! Lots of folks swing by after a walk to Bde Maka Ska for what has grown into one of the best cocktail programs in Uptown, as well as the best whiskey list. Is there something about blue heeler owners that makes them drink single malt Scotch whiskey? Do all standard-poodle people drink pinot noir? These are the questions to ponder with your best friend as a server sets a glass on the table for you and bowl of water on the floor for them. Uptown, Mpls., 612-354-2453

Any Craft and Crew Resto

Stanley’s Northeast is the Ritz-Carlton of eating with your dog in a tent, with tiny sparkling lights, a daily Yappy Hour, and a clientele that comes from all over the metro to enjoy the dog-happy vibes. This is just one of the Craft and Crew restaurant group’s chain of dog-positive spots, all with luxe “Pawtio” dog menus—chews and also entrées such as salmon cakes and plenty of desserts, like Pupcream with bananas and peanut butter! The group includes Duke’s on 7 in Minnetonka, The Howe in south Minneapolis, Pub 819 in downtown Hopkins, and The Block in St. Louis Park. craftncrew.com

