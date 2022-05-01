Dog-Friendly Brewpubs

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Dogs in a brew pub

Inbound BrewCo

The Come Sit Stay Happy Hour on Tuesdays is the place to be for the city’s most social pups. North Loop, Mpls., 612-294-0375

Sisyphus Brewing

Sisyphus actively loves your doggo and even raises money for No Dog Left Behind. Loring Park, Mpls., 612-444-8674

Back Channel Brewing

Big fans of this pup-friendly west metro joint? Fefe can rock a Back Channel collar. Spring Park, 952-855-9315

Forgotten Star Brewing

Lots of pupper love here, plus they often hold adoption events for Safe Hands Rescue. Fridley, 763-657-7231

Able Seedhouse and Brewery

It’s a strange day when you don’t see lots of fur friends in this open and airy taproom. Northeast, Mpls., 612-405-4642

Bent Brewstillery

Treats for the pups and both beer and cocktails for you. Roseville, 844-879-2368

