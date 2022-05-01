Dog-Friendly Brewpubs

Craft brewers make sure your furry best friends feel welcome, too.

Inbound BrewCo

The Come Sit Stay Happy Hour on Tuesdays is the place to be for the city’s most social pups. North Loop, Mpls., 612-294-0375

Sisyphus Brewing

Sisyphus actively loves your doggo and even raises money for No Dog Left Behind. Loring Park, Mpls., 612-444-8674

Back Channel Brewing

Big fans of this pup-friendly west metro joint? Fefe can rock a Back Channel collar. Spring Park, 952-855-9315

Forgotten Star Brewing

Lots of pupper love here, plus they often hold adoption events for Safe Hands Rescue. Fridley, 763-657-7231

Able Seedhouse and Brewery

It’s a strange day when you don’t see lots of fur friends in this open and airy taproom. Northeast, Mpls., 612-405-4642

Bent Brewstillery

Treats for the pups and both beer and cocktails for you. Roseville, 844-879-2368

