Documenting a Reckoning: The Murder of George Floyd Photo Exhibit

× Expand Photo by Brian Johnson courtesy of Documenting a Reckoning Documenting a Reckoning News helicopter circleas above 38th & Chicago as protesters stand atop a bus stop shelter. May 26th 2020

Documenting a Reckoning: The Murder of George Floyd Exhibit is open at Mill City Museum for free admission now through June 5.

The exhibit recaps a year of Minnesota history, from the murder of George Floyd on March 25, 2020, to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin's trial on April 20, 2021. The series of photos captured by a variety of professional, community, and student journalists encourages Minnesotans to continue their reflections and discussions.

Regina McCombs, senior fellow for visual communications at the University of Minnesota, organized the exhibit. She and a team of two other jurors sorted through about 500 photos from 81 photographers and eventually narrowed down their options to a selection of 54 printed photos and 100 photos which would be included in a visual display as part of the exhibit.

“It was hard–there were so many amazing photos,” McCombs said when describing how the team narrowed down their options. She explained that her team had a goal of capturing the year in its entirety, while also deliberately selecting photos that captured the year in Minnesota.

“There was so much going on worldwide that we talked about broadening it, but we really felt like it was important to just stick with Minnesota and what happened here and give Minnesotans the chance to look at it again,” McCombs said. “There are some things that are just really distinctively ‘Minnesota’ in it.”

Throughout the selection process, McCombs and team were able to narrow their selections down to four distinct categories of photos: the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s death, long term demonstrations that went on, the community that got built up at George Floyd Square, and the relief of joy and celebration that happened surrounding the verdict.

“Different elements of the exhibit, I think, will speak to people differently,” McCombs said. “I hope it’s about examining our community and what happened and why and how we can continue to move forward from where we are.”

An opening reception will take place at Mill City Museum on Friday, April 1 from 6-8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested.

Reception attendees will be able to see the exhibit at this time as well as join a discussion with exhibit photographers, including New York Times photo editor Brent Lewis, and an exhibit juror about what it was like to document history.

“It’s almost two years now. It feels like yesterday in some ways, and in some ways, it feels like it’s been a while, so it’s really a chance to reflect on where we were and where we are. And think about what’s changed and what hasn’t, and think about what conversations you’ve had and what conversations you still need to have,” McCombs said. “A lot of people have said it’s really difficult in some ways, but really thought provoking, and they are glad they have had the chance to reflect on these events.”