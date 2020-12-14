Disney Teases New Mighty Ducks Series

× Expand via Trailer Mighty Ducks

Talk about a glow up: almost thirty years after their penalty-shot win against the indomitable Hawks, Minnesota’s scrappy Mighty Ducks are ten-time state championship winners. Last week, Disney teased the return of the hockey franchise in the new series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers with a trailer. The series revisits the Ducks a few decades after their 1992 underdog victory—in 2021, the team is a take-no-prisoners youth hockey powerhouse with sleek jerseys and masterful footwork to boot.

Emilio Estevez will return as Coach Bombay (according to the trailer, just as much of a curmudgeon as he was in the original) and the new series will also star Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham as hockey mom Alex. When Alex’s twelve-year-old son, Evan, is cut from the high-power Mighty Ducks team, she decides to assemble her own team of misfit skaters and reject the winners-only culture of competitive youth sports. “Shouldn’t kids be able to play sports for fun?” an exasperated Graham asks the bleachers. The other hockey parents stay stone-faced, signaling a silent no.

Mighty Ducks writer and creator Steve Brill came on Quack Attack, a canonical podcast on all things Ducks, to share details on the new show. The series will be 10 episodes, he says, and will be set in Minnesota, though it’s filmed in Vancouver. Many of the franchise’s original teams are making a comeback. The series does not yet have a release date.

“The Hawks are back, and I designed a new jersey for them, it’s pretty cool. The Cardinals are back, the Bloomington Bears. The Panthers still have the measles, unfortunately … they never recovered after 29 years,” says Brill. “We have a group called the Hornets. [They’re] all from Minnesota in different areas, Wayzata, Bloomington, Edina. The Cake Eaters are around … I like dipping back into the world that we created. Everyone in Minnesota still exists.”