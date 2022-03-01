Dessa Gets Psychological on Deeply Human Podcast

× Expand Dessa Dessa

With an insatiable curiosity, Twin Cities writer and musician Dessa continues to explore what lies behind our thoughts and behaviors in season two of her podcast, Deeply Human. As the title suggests, the podcast is centered around human behavior and real-life experiences, exploring why humans do what they do. The weekly podcast, a collaboration of BBC World Service, iHeartMedia, and American Public Media (APM), aired the first episode of the new season on February 18.

Through the course of the twelve-episode season, Dessa examines accents, why humans form social hierarchies and use intoxicants; she investigates the beauty culture and how complicated it is to reach beauty and speaks to a New York DJ who talks about how he figures out when a particular song is working at a party.

She speaks to psychologists, animal behaviorists, mathematicians, and even a linguist who has testified in more than one murder trial. The episodes feature researchers who offer their expertise on topics that seem otherwise simple. Yet, the human experience leaves no shortage of mysteries or surprises for Dessa to investigate.

“People can expect some surprising perspectives on their own conduct, their own thoughts or feelings, but I hope some insight on how the people around them are acting,” Dessa says.

For example, Dessa spoke with a physicist on mathematical models of how our bodies work when they're tightly packed in a room. In the instance of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival incident that killed several people during his concert last fall, she learned there’s something mathematical about the way that a crowd exerts pressure and the consequences of that compression.

“If you put a bunch of people in a room or you put a bunch of coffee beans like in a container, there's meaningful data to be gleaned mathematically from the way that those coffee beans move with one another, the way that they pack into one another,” Dessa says. “And that then can be extrapolated when you're trying to get people, let's say, to leave.”

While season one explored topics like dating, death, sad music, and how people like to think they’re honest even when they’re telling a lie, the newest season dives into the hidden motors of human behavior–how we are wired, socialized, and driven by instinct.

“I think very few things are as fundamentally fascinating to human beings as other human beings,” Dessa says. “To connect with other people is a really important part of what it means to be human, and I think we are also endlessly confusing and confounding to one another.”

Listeners can find “Deeply Human” on iHeartRadio, BBC Sounds, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.