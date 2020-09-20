× Expand Illustration by Dan Page Police badge missing a piece

On a Sunday afternoon in early June, two weeks after George Floyd’s murder by police, nine Minneapolis City Council members gathered on a stage at Powderhorn Park. Big letters below the stage spelled out DEFUND POLICE. But in official language, the council deliberately avoids that term.

The “defunding” terminology “sometimes can be powerful and helpful, and other times it can be confusing and maybe even scary,” says city council member Cam Gordon. “Using some of the strongest language may have gotten people to wake up and pay attention and think about things differently, to challenge basic assumptions.”

As the city council proposes sweeping changes to policing, Minneapolis finds itself at the center of a nationwide discussion. Questions have swirled around the terminology used to describe the changes: defund, divest, abolish, dismantle, eliminate. Some say semantics have threatened to overshadow the discourse. In order to move the conversation forward, local experts say, everyone needs a common understanding of the terms.

That Sunday, the nine members of the council at Powderhorn Park called for “ending the Minneapolis Police Department and creating a new, transformative model for cultivating safety in Minneapolis.” On June 12, the council unanimously passed a resolution that further adjusted the language, calling simply to create “a transformative new model for cultivating safety in our city.”

What does “defund the police” really mean?

“I hear folks talking about demilitarizing the police; I hear folks talking about dismantling the police; I hear folks talking about defunding and divesting from the police,” says Ahmed Sirleaf, a human rights and international justice advocate and an independent international development consultant who works for Community Mediation and Restorative Services (CMRS), in New Hope. “They mean different things to different people.”

Activists have been using the “defund the police” term since the 1960s. While some reform groups—including Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block, and MPD150—do hope for a day without police officers on the street, many people who use the term are referring to the idea that large budgets give the police too much power, Sirleaf says. To them, the phrase means “let’s take money from the police and put it here instead and reimagine what law enforcement can look like,” he adds.

But even some who agree with the concept that the police are responsible for too much take issue with the term for being misleading.

“The idea of getting rid of police is nonsense,” says Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, an associate professor of sociology and corrections at MSU-Mankato. “A better term would talk about reform.”

“When this all first came out about defunding the police, I was shocked,” said Sara Rice, the police chief of the Mille Lacs Band, who served on the Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters. “It could probably be framed differently. Defunding the police—that’s not really helping anything.”

Whatever term is used, a popular budget-reducing reform goal would divert mental health 911 calls to Health and Human Services, which would have the proper funding (and training) to handle the situation better than police.

Does terminology distract from a bigger conversation?

“Rhetoric becomes important because it can impact winning or losing open-mindedness,” says Gordon. “We don’t want to let one word throw us off.”

Terms such as defund, dismantle, and abolish can be scary in addition to confusing, Sirleaf notes. “If you are a suburban white person who hasn’t experienced any police bias or brutality, you view the police through a different lens,” he says.

On the flip side, Truesdale-Moore says, people in higher-crime neighborhoods often feel they are being unfairly policed. “Defunding police is not about police presence; it's about what they do when they are there,” she says. The question shouldn’t be, Should we get rid of the police? The real question, she says, is, Where do we want our money to go?

Mutual understanding of the terms is a prerequisite to start answering those questions.

“At least let’s have a common understanding so that when folks are saying, Dismantle the police, you’re not saying you don’t need law enforcement and you’re not saying there are no crimes,” Sirleaf says. “You have to engender and engage in conversation. And if you’re just talking about what defunding the police means, you are trying to put out one fire, but you’re lighting another.”

Artika Tyner, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas and founding director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice, who also served on the Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters, says it’s important not to miss opportunities for such discussions because of how the language is constructed.

“This is an opportunity to engage people and to have a conversation on, What does that mean to you? instead of shutting down on lines of partisanship or not understanding,” says Tyner. “This is an opportunity to lean in and talk about how we reimagine policing.”

What could transformed public safety look like?

The most prominent example of radically changing a police department comes from Camden, New Jersey. In 2012, the city dissolved the city-run police department and replaced it with a department run by the county—a move some citizens were wary of. But while the drop in violent crime there is largely attributed to increased attention to social services, the price tag appears to be heftier. Officers still patrol the streets, and the budget for this city of roughly 74,000—$68.45 million last year—is almost double what Minneapolis spends on a per capita basis.

Of Minneapolis’s $1,567.1 million budget, $184.9 million, or just under 12 percent, went to the police department in 2019. (There are separate line items for fire and 911.) Mayor Jacob Frey proposed to bump that up 4.5 percent in 2020 for 14 more officers focused on neighborhood outreach, domestic violence and sexual assault, and traffic, plus continuation of the mental health co-responder program and other line items, to a total of $193.3 million, still about 12 percent of the city’s budget.

Other departments were already proposed to carry some public safety efforts: Funding for a new trauma-informed domestic violence program would come from the city attorney’s office, for example, and an expansion of the Group Violence Intervention program would come from the health department.

It’s not yet clear what a new public safety system would look like in Minneapolis, other than that the city council would have more control over it. City council members have said they would spend a year gathering community input and studying other cities (not just in the U.S., Gordon notes, but worldwide) and cherry-picking the best ideas.

They might not have to look far. A statewide task force recently completed such work: In February, the State of Minnesota Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters announced its 28 recommendations and 33 action steps. Some of the action items include implementing culturally competent ways to address historical racial trauma. And most reform ideas emphasize a more holistic community approach to justice. An ACLU survey found that one-third of public school students attend schools that employ police—but not counselors, psychologists, nurses, or social workers.

One popular reform idea already drawing attention is a residency requirement that officers live in Minneapolis.

“If you want to do community policing, you need to spend time in a community,” Truesdale-Moore says. “Otherwise officers can have a totally different approach to where they live and where they work. They can have that friendly, next-door-neighbor type of mentality at home, and as soon as they put their uniform on and go across town, their mentality totally switches.”

The community approach is already the case in the Mille Lacs Band. “We have a different dynamic because everyone knows each other,” says Rice.

So, what are the next steps?

In order to make deep changes, the city council’s proposal must win the approval of the Minneapolis Charter Commission to change the city constitution, which currently requires a minimum number of police officers. Then the public would vote on the proposal in November. If the commission doesn't give it a recommendation, the council could still vote on whether to put it on the ballot, but the mayor gets the last say with the option to veto.

The bottom line for reform, says Gordon? “We’re pushing for more safety, not less. The goal is to be safer than we are now.”

This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue.