Culture Meter: The Great Northern Edition

Courtesy of the Great Northern The Great Northern

We picked some highlights from this year’s Great Northern (Jan. 28–Feb. 7) and then asked festival executive director and artistic director Kate Nordstrum for her thoughts about what makes each to-do a must-do. For a full list of events and more information go to thegreatnorthernfestival.com.

Photo courtesy of Vulcan Snow Park Rooster snow sculpture

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Drive-Thru Ice and Snow Sculpture Park

“This is curated by the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, so it’s their programming under Great Northern. They normally have the ice carvings, I believe, in Rice Park, and then the snow sculptures, I believe, are normally in the fairgrounds. And so everything is going to be in the fairgrounds in a drive-thru way.” Jan. 28–Feb. 7. Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Photo courtesy of Marlena Myles Marlena Myles

Marlena Myle's Innerworld Prism and Live Fire Grilling Takeout with Yia Vang

“This is a commissioned animated artwork to be projected on the iconic Highlight Tower in Northeast. We had been planning with Yia to do this live fire grilling on Lake Nokomis as part of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships but moved it over here so that people could make it a destination: They drive in, they get their food, they see this five-to-six-minute piece of art, and they can get on their way.” Jan. 27. Highlight Tower

Photo courtesy of J. Drew Lanham J. Drew Lanham

On Being with Krista Tippett and J. Drew Lanham Podcast Release

“We were looking for an opportunity to launch a special On Being episode that connected to the season or the environment during the festival, and we felt that Drew’s writing was really interesting to dig into. Krista will be asking him questions about winter birding, about his environmentalism, about his writing, and of course, typical On Being story, diving into his life story. Drew is also commissioned by The Great Northern to write a winter poem.” Jan. 28. Virtual

Climate Action Films

“The MSP Film Society curated this group of four movies. And Craig Rice from the film society has already been doing a conversation series called ‘We the People’ that we thought we should bring into this little mini fest. Winona LaDuke will be the guest for First Daughter and the Black Snake. People can watch that film on their own time and then tune in for a Q&A after with Winona and Craig. And we are planning on working with the film society for the long term, and we are hoping to mount a larger-scale climate action film festival in the future.” Jan. 28–Feb. 7. Virtual

Out of the Depths: Winter Stories

“It’s about four different stories from four different artists’ perspectives on the season. Mizna is curating this—they are best known for their Arab film festival. It’s at First Avenue and takes place throughout the venue, so it’s going to show First Ave off in a unique way.” Jan. 28. Virtual

Photo by Martin Szabo Dream The Combine

Dream the Combine: Experimental Walking

“You can look at it from a high-art angle, or you can look at it as the simplest thing that anyone can participate in. But it’s an opportunity to look at things anew. I mean, it could be anything. Their instruction to us could be, ‘Walk down the street, and when you hear a cracking of a tree, take a left,’ or, ‘If you see a bird, turn around and start walking back.’ And it makes you be in the moment; it makes you think about your surroundings.” Jan. 28–Feb. 7. Various locations

Photo courtesy of Sean Sherman Sioux Chef Sean Sherman

Northern Foraging: A Conversation with The Sioux Chef’s Sean Sherman and VILD MAD’s Mikkel-Lau Mikkelsen

“Both Sean and Mikkel are foraging specialists, and they both live in the North. Mikkel is based in Copenhagen, and Sean is here. And so this is an opportunity for them to talk about their philosophy, their foraging philosophy, as well as practice and compare notes and instruct us in how we might want to enact a foraging practice. A lot of these projects are prompts to get people moving or thinking about being outdoors or thinking about activities that they can do themselves here in the season.” Jan. 28–Feb. 7. Virtual

Climate Solutions Lunchtime Series

“We’re offering five different conversations and kicking off with a climate scientist writer, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, as a co-presentation with Westminster Town Hall Forum in partnership with MPR. She has a talk on climate science, police, and justice. She kicks things off on a Thursday, the day the festival opens, and then the following week, Monday through Thursday, we have a series of those lunchtime learning panels that dive into different aspects of climate solutions.” Jan. 28, Feb. 1–4. Virtual

Photo by Jayme Halbritter Boy at City of Lakes Loppet

City of Lakes Loppet: Luminary Loppet

“The Luminary Loppet is happening at Theodore Wirth Park this year and will be spread out over the course of two weekends. Lots of modifications to keep things safe, but the luminary magic will be in full effect. It will offer a sense of togetherness.” Jan. 29–31, Feb. 5–7. Theodore Wirth Park

Alec Soth and Dave King: The Palms

“Alec will be laying down photographs that are then projected. It’s a combination of photo sharing, storytelling by Alec, and composed music, and then improvised music that aligns with the more random photo sharing from boxes of old and discarded photos.” Jan. 30. Virtual from The Parkway Theater

Photo of Safy-Hallan Farah by Nancy Musingguzi/Photo of Sam Bergman by Travis Anderson Safy-Hallan Farah and Sam Bergman

Outpost: Words and Music

“We commissioned Sam Bergman and Carrie Shaw to pull together a program that reflected on the season. It’s definitely not on-the-nose, all “winter music” or whatever, but addressing elements, environment, climate, time, place, and winter. And so, it fits really nicely into our festival. It’s an alternating program of words and music. And it was a really great cast of musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra and beyond and amazing writers and speakers. It’s a beautiful show.” Feb. 1. Virtual from The Parkway Theater

Video still courtesy of Elori Saxl Before Blue video still

Elori Saxl: “Before Blue” Video Premiere

“Elori has an album coming out, and there is a video for one of the pieces on the album, called ‘Before Blue,’ that we are releasing as part of the festival. We’ll be projecting the video on the side of the Cowles Center for Dance for two hours on loop. People will just encounter it randomly.” Feb. 1. Cowles Center for Dance

Winter Birding 101

“This just gives more tools for people to learn about what birds hang around in winter, where you can go to see them, how you can make a yard that cultivates or brings birds to it. It’s meant for anyone.” Feb. 6. Virtual

Diane Wilson: The Seed Keeper

“The Seed Keeper ties to The Great Northern’s focus on climate, sustainability, food, resilience, and the land beneath our feet. This event also connects audiences with a terrific literary talent. MPR’s Brandt Williams will host.” Feb. 7. Virtual

