Culture Meter: MSPIFF Edition

× Expand Photos by Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe/Stringer (D’angelo), Icarus Films (Downstream to Kinshasa), MSPIFF (Careless Crime, Under The Open Sky, Playing With Sharks, Hollywood Fringe) Horizon at sunset

This month marks the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival’s 40th anniversary. And while the festival, which runs from May 13–23, can’t be completely pre-pandemic normal, it will mix in-person outdoor screenings with the rest of the films available for streaming. Here are some of the MSPIFF staff’s top picks for this year’s fest. For more information, visit mspfilm.org.

Potpourri

Jesse Bishop, MSPIFF program director, recommends you watch...

man with torch

Careless Crime – Shahram Mokri

“The latest mind-blowing work by Iranian filmmaker Shahram Mokri is a time-bending history lesson and puzzle wrapped up into one. Mokri has made a mark by perfecting one-shot films (think Fish & Cat from the 2014 MSPIFF), and here he applies that mastery to epic, exceptionally executed scenes that will leave you speechless.”

The Night of the Beast – Mauricio Leiva-Cock

“Mauricio Leiva-Cock’s first feature finds us in Bogotá, Colombia, on a day two friends’ dreams are to come true—they’ve gotten tickets to see their favorite band play for the first, and maybe only, time in their city. The band: Iron Maiden! But like metal itself, this day is a slow build filled with epic moments and pandemonium.”

man in tee shirt looking out window

Under the Open Sky – Miwa Nishikawa

“Japanese filmmaker and writer Miwa Nishikawa’s new film is a beautifully crafted drama about a former yakuza henchman who exits prison as an older man and must find his way in contemporary society. As a novelist herself, Nishikawa’s adaptation is superbly nuanced and filled with moments of humor, tenderness, and ferocity.”

Minnesota Made

D’Angelo singing into a microphone

Devil’s Pie – Carine Bijlsma

“This film is about fame, music, and the artists that create it; Why the famous international recording artist D’Angelo disappeared for 14 years and is now back on tour; and insights into what it is like from his point of view.”

After Antarctica – Tasha Van Zandt

“A profile of polar explorer Will Steger’s lifetime of expeditions. I found this film very suspenseful, where the danger comes at any moment—not from an unknown force but from nature. This, along with the sobering final revelation on the condition of the planet, will be a wake-up call.”

Hollywood Fringe – Wyatt McDill and Megan Huber

woman, man, woman emoting

“This uniquely told comic story builds around the concept used for the Fringe Festival and leaves you wondering what is real and what is performance.”

Wet House – Benjamin May

“A feature documentary about an addiction facility in Minneapolis that is unique in its perspective, it understands that all people with addiction cannot be helped in the same way.”

Documentaries

Ken Jacobson, Documentary Programmer, is hot on...

Downstream to Kinshasa – Dieudo Hamadi

“This extraordinary, brilliantly crafted film by Congolese documentary filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi follows an epic journey down the Congo River by a group of disabled war victims seeking justice from the federal government. It left me inspired, angry, sad, and hopeful all at once.”

Meat the Future – Liz Marshall

“Uma Valeti, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, leaves the medical profession behind to co-found Memphis Meats, a risky Silicon Valley start-up with the potential to mass-produce a ‘cell-based’ meat. This film made me a believer that our entire meat ecosystem could be changed by a team of scientists in a lab designing an alternative to chicken nuggets and meatballs.”

Playing with Sharks – Sally Aitken

diver interacting with a shark

“I had never heard of Valerie Taylor—an amazing Australian conservationist/diver (and advisor on Jaws) who has made a lifelong commitment to keeping sharks alive in the face of man’s best efforts to hunt them to the brink of extinction—before I saw this film. Even if I have no plans to ‘play with sharks’ anytime soon, I loved the opportunity to live vicariously through Valerie’s years of underwater journeys.”

Short Films

Jaclyn O’Grady, Shorts Programmer, offers these top picks...

“We’ll have a slate of more than 60 shorts this year, from all around the world. There are enough bold local stories, incredible animation styles, and laugh-out-loud comedies for everyone!”

Sad Beauty – Arjan Brentjes

“A beautifully animated film with art nouveau flair that explores what society might look like as the environment, the climate, and human health decline.”

Charlotte’s Photographs – John Akre

“Combining nostalgia, creative animation, and a lovely soundtrack, Charlotte’s Photographs is an endlessly charming and intimate portrait of a loved one.”

International

Alissa Simon, International Programmer, Can’t Wait for...

Tove – Zaida Bergroth

“An engaging biopic about the creator of the Moomins, the bisexual, Swedish-speaking Finnish visual artist and author Tove Jansson, and her surprisingly unconventional life.”

Riders of Justice – Anders Thomas Jensen

“A perfectly balanced, deliciously wry, pitch-black screwball revenge comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen.”

The Dry – Robert Connolly

“A cop (Eric Bana) returns to his hometown in this intense Australian drama set in the outback and hinging on dual mysteries.”