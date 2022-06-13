Cowles Center Announces Biggest Season Yet

× Expand The Cowles Center Cowles Center

For the past 11 years, the Cowles Center, Minnesota’s hub for dance and performing arts, has established its rep as a creative powerhouse. The organization recently announced its biggest season yet, packed with the most dancers and choreographers the Center has seen in a single season, an inaugural dance festival, and a variety of entertaining performances.

“The first 10 years of The Cowles Center was really about establishing Cowles-the-building,” the center’s co-director Joseph Bingham says. “Our intentions for these next 10 years is to prioritize Cowles-the-community and the artists that breathe life into the building.”

The 2022-23 season will kick off in September with SOLO, six world premieres by 2020 and 2021 McKnight Dancer Fellows and their chosen choreographer. These two evenings of dance will highlight explorations through Hip Hop, Chicago footwork and Brazilian contemporary. September 16-17, 2022.

The season continues with the Fall Forward Festival, a month-long festival celebrating ten different dance artists. The festival seeks to uplift the talented and robust Minnesota dance community and to connect a variety of artists with audiences, all over four enticing weekends. October 29-November 20, 2022.

Just in time for the holidays, Ricci Milan and Rhythm Street Movement bring back a festive favorite, Who Brought the Humbug? The dramedy/mystery show pairs live music with tap dance for a special performance. December 9-18, 2022.

In the new year, The Cowles Center teams up with Northrop and The Great Northern Festival to present Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Invisible Cities, a reimagination of Italo Calvino’s metaphysical novel with Berit Ahlgren, Alanna Morris, and Joseph ‘MN Joe’ Tran. January 27-28, 2023.

The Cowles Center’s MERGE program pairs artists in unconventional collaborations that lead to bold evening-length performances. This year’s A Merge in March pairing features RatHaus Inc’s performers and Andy Mor. March 15-18, 2023.

In the spring, Hatch Dance celebrates its 5th Anniversary Season with five years worth of favorites by the company that works to create contemplative, collaborative performances. April 1-2, 2023.

To carry on the commemorative spirit, Black Label Movement takes a week to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Wreck, Carl Flink and Mary Ellen Childs’ award-winning, evening-length work. April 15-23, 2023.

The Mixtape Collective closes off the season with MIXTAPE 6: Cypherspace. In their sixth production, TMC travels through the cypherspace, a place of unlimited possibilities, to dance into the next chapter of Hip Hop. May 6-7, 2023.

New season packages start at $79 and are on sale now through August 1, 2022. Single ticket prices start at $20 or "pay as you are" pricing.