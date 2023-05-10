Cowles Center Announces 2023-24 Season

× Expand The Cowles Center Cowles Center

The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts announced its 2023-24 season of new, shared, returning, holiday favorite, and world-debuting performances for its eight-month run.

The Fall Forward Festival kicks off the season in October (Oct. 21–Nov. 5), showcasing three weeks of shared evening performances that connect a variety of dancers and dance groups to each other and to new audiences. Rhythm Street Movement’s popular holiday production, Who Brought the Humbug?, swings in next (Dec. 14–17) with a combination of live music and tap dance for a fun and memorable twist on a traditional holiday performance.

Other highlights of the season include Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre’s full-length production of Conference of the Birds (Feb. 10–11), Crash Dance Productions’ suspenseful performance of Domino (March 2–3) and the Cowles Center annual showing of A Merge In March (March 23–24). James Sewell Ballet’s 34th season (April 6–7) will feature new works by Shohei Iwahama and James Sewell, plus a remount of their 1994 Doo-Be-Doo. The world premier of Dancers, Dreamers, and Presidents (April 27–28) is in co-production with Northrop and will be taking over the downtown Minneapolis stage before Ragamala Dance Company’s intimate ritual for the stage, Avimukta, reigns in the end of the season on May 4 and 5.

Co-directors Joseph Bingham and Jessi Fett are excited about the season’s diverse offerings that include artists who’ve performed with the Cowles Center in the past, alongside a variety of new faces. This season represents the center’s commitment to professional and artistic growth for performers across the state, and stands behind their dedication to showcasing outstanding dance productions.

Tickets for all shows excluding Who Brought The Humbug? will go on sale on August 1, 2023, with tickets for the holiday performance arriving later this year. In efforts to make art more accessible for audiences across the metro, The Cowles Center is joining numerous venues throughout Minnesota in implementing Pay As You Are ticket rates on specific performance dates during the new season.