Cornbread Harris, Vaccinated and 94, Set to Play the Hook and the Ladder

× Expand Photo by David Pierini Cornbread Harris on his doorstep Cornbread Harris on his doorstep last spring. It took a pandemic to keep him there and off Twin Cities stages.

North Minneapolis music stans can relax now. Their most singular resident, Cornbread Harris, is inoculated.

The hardscrabble bluesman, who turns 94 this month, received his second dose of the vaccine in mid-February, and independent stages around the Twin Cities wept tears of joy for the man who has performed upon them more, maybe, than anyone else.

James Samuel “Cornbread” Harris Jr. was born in Chicago. Orphaned at the age of 3, he ultimately ended up with his grandparents in St. Paul. After a stint in the military, Harris did a little bit of everything musically, be it co-creating Augie Garcia’s 1955 one-hit wonder, “Hi Yo Silver,” or co-creating his son, James Harris III—who you probably know better as Flyte Tyme Studios record producer Jimmy Jam.

Happy birthday, Cornbread. Here’s to catching a gig at The Hook and Ladder soon.