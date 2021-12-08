At COP26, Minnesotans Address Climate Change, Line 3, and Rising Midwestern Emissions

× Expand Shutterstock COP26 Milano, Italy October 1, 2021:

On the tenth day of the COP26 conference, people filled the US Climate Action Center for a panel on the newly completed Line 3 pipeline. Despite persistent Indigenous-led resistance, the Canadian pipeline now carries more than a million gallons of tar sands oil across Northern Minnesota and through treaty lands every day. Great Grandmother Mary Lyons, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, opened the panel, “It is our obligation to be caretakers of our ancestral gardens” she said to the international audience, “If we contaminate the water source in one part of the planet… that water can travel.”

The 20,000 researchers, activists, industry reps, faith leaders and policymakers, representing 200 countries, gathered in Glasgow to face the multifaceted climate crisis. Sixty Minnesotans were among them, representing the particularly problematic Midwest region of the US. “We’re responsible for the largest amount of regional emissions, and the U.S. is the second largest emitter in the world,” Roopali Phadke, an energy and climate policy professor from Macalester College, said. “So when you do the math it tells you that what we do in the Midwest matters for the world.”

For two weeks, Phadke watched action unfolding in every corner of the conference, from global leaders negotiating pacts in the plenary halls to activists staging protests outside. As part of a research constituency, Phadke was there to observe the U.S. return to the negotiating table and to watch how environmental activists showed up. Compared to COP conferences Phadke has attended in years past, the presence of youth and Indigenous leaders was staggering.

Initially, Phadke was on the lineup for the Line 3 panel but when organizers learned that Lyons and other Indigenous leaders were present and protesting fossil fuels on the streets of Glasgow, they were swapped in. Ron Turney, a member of the White Earth Nation, also joined remotely to explain the frac outs, inadvertent releases of drilling fluid, that activists discovered in wetland areas after construction.

Trying to squeeze an 8-year long battle into an hour, the panelists moved swiftly through a detailed overview of the resistance to and risks posed by the pipeline. “The main message of this panel was directed to President Biden and his administration that, at COP, a place where they're advocating so strongly for climate justice, that they still have a chance to shut off Line 3 and that would be a powerful message to the world,” says Phadke.

Amidst the cry to at least “phase down” fossil fuels at COP26, the particularly dirty impact tar of sands oil is alarming. Impossible to fully clean up once spilled in waterways or wetlands, a gallon of gasoline made from tar sands oil also emits 15 percent more carbon dioxide than a gallon made from crude oil.

The IPCC says we’ll need to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and skirt catastrophic outcomes. From COP26 to Minnesota’s own Climate Action Plan, this limit is a guiding goalpost for policymakers. Even so, the world is currently on track for 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming.

In 2007, Minnesota’s Next Generation Energy Act, designed with that 1.5 degree limit in mind, passed with bipartisan support and required the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% between 2005 and 2050, through supporting clean energy, energy efficiency, and other renewable energy standards. At the time, that ranked Minnesota as the number two state – second only to California – for passing aggressive legislation on emissions reduction. However, the state not only missed the first benchmark in 2015, but saw overall emissions increase from 2015 to 2020.

“That’s why it was so important to have something like a Line 3 panel at the UN Climate Summit,” says Phadke, “To draw attention to the contradictions in how we're managing our energy resources and energy policy.”

The Line 3 decision and eventual construction also brings to light the sub-regional divides in Minnesota. “Many of the same tensions found in negotiations between the US and other countries can be seen between St. Paul and the Greater Minnesota North.”

After returning home from Glasgow, Phadke took some time to debrief with Macalester’s five other COP26 attendees. “There are some disappointments for sure, that more wasn't done.” she says, “But we certainly have a renewed and more urgent commitment to fight climate change at home.”

Beyond addressing fossil fuel extraction, Phadke says Minnesota’s climate impact also depends on the passage of a few bills making their way through state legislature, a reimagining of our agriculture sector and an effort to align environmental organizations with Indigenous, youth, and BIPOC-led organizations.