Conservatory Greenhouse Pops Up in a St. Paul Alley

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams The Great Northern's Conservatory

Wedged between two buildings in a St. Paul alley (141 4th Street East) is Jovan C. Speller and Andy DuCett’s Conservatory: a greenhouse encased in ice and filled with over 500 live plants.

The special feature will be on display until the end of The Great Northern Festival, a ten day celebration of Minnesota’s iconic cold winter months. The festival aims to spark awareness for our ever changing climate while simultaneously “doing winter better than anyone else.”

When Speller and DuCett began collaborating, they quickly concluded that they wanted to highlight a sense of celebration during hard and cold time. The Conservatory was designed to be immersive and educational. The artists wanted to create an experience that the audience was forced to walk through and interact with.

Plants such as coneflowers, petunias, and mondo grass can be found throughout the inside. Additionally, visitors will be engulfed by repetitive sounds—cracks and thuds—that represent the environment’s state of constant change.

And Black life is at the center of this exhibit. Minnesota artists who have identified as Black and created work during the uprisings were encouraged to share their pieces.

“I think I really wanted to play with this idea of Black life thriving over that or within that really oppressive, heavy cold white snow bearing down,” Speller said in an episode of The Great Northern Podcast.

The deeply hued plants growing within the conservatory symbolize Black life naturally occurring throughout nature. Speller believes they paint a picture of finding warmth and comfort instead of accepting cold.

DuCett described the environment as settling, yet unsettling. He explained that even though visitors take refuge in the greenhouse, the ice and soundscape noises remind them that there is an external force that could take that comfort away.

Conservatory is free and open from January 27 through February 6. Register before attending.