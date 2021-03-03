The Animals at Como Park Zoo Are Over the Pandemic, Too

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Dall’s sheep in Zoo Dall’s sheep, pictured here, have the northernmost habitat of any wild sheep in the world—so they don’t mind a little snow.

Even the Twin Cities’ nonhuman residents are over the pandemic. When the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory faced a second shutdown this fall and winter, the animals noticed.

“The primate building saw the largest effect of not having visitors,” says Como’s marketing and PR manager, Matt Reinartz. “They typically have the opportunity to interact with thousands of visitors a day, which promotes mental stimulation.”

And it’s too bad, because winter is actually one of the best times to see certain animals. Arctic foxes shed their grayish-brown coats and transform into a brilliant white, gorillas start snowball fights, and bison run through the snow like they’re on the prairies.

So, if you get the chance to visit the zoo this winter, definitely go. And while you're there, duck inside the primate building—the monkeys have missed you. Many animals at Como Zoo stay and play outside (with the option to head indoors whenever they want) all year long.