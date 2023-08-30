Cocktails at the American Swedish Institute Castle

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

The American Swedish Institute will host yet another Cocktails at the Castle party in September. The adults-only event is an opportunity to kick off your fall with an evening of art, live music, and food and drinks, while soaking in the ambiance of the historic Turnblad Mansion and its featured galleries.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on September 15. Starting at 6:45 p.m., a lineup of independent musicians will be showcased on two stages. Local stars Monica LaPlante, Killusonline, and many more will perform. To accompany the tunes are specialty Nordic-inspired cocktails made with spirits from Tattersall Distilling. FIKA Café will also offer a menu of treats specific for the event.

The fun doesn’t stop with just the drinks and music. This year's Cocktails at the Castle also showcases a unique lineup of local artists and activities. Guests can explore the wreck-it room, try their hand at axe throwing, watch fire arts demonstrations and Luchador wrestling, among many other opportunities. VIP guests are eligible to get a permanent tattoo from artist Leah Earl Tattoo. Many of these thrill-seeking activities are inspired by the current art exhibition, artist Claes Larson’s Leaving Your Mark: Stories in Wood. The “punk rock wood carving exhibition” is on display at the institute through October 29.

General admission tickets are currently available for purchase. VIP opportunities are available and include special opportunities like entrance to the VIP lounge, a meet and greet with ASI’s new CEO, free parking, and a permanent tattoo with Leah Earl Tattoo.