CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Talks Covering Minneapolis

On May 31, 2020—her 48th birthday—CNN reporter Sara Sidner was in Minneapolis on assignment. She was reporting live for Don Lemon’s prime time show from George Floyd Square when Chief Medaria Arradondo unexpectedly arrived on-site to pay his respects to Mr. Floyd.

“Sidner, we need to do this live,” her producer instructed.

The extraordinary encounter was made even more so because of the fact that Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise, and attorney Benjamin Crump were guests on Lemon’s show at that very moment. Lemon told her that Philonise had a question for the chief.

“I’m like, If I make a mistake, if I misstate what they ask, I will never forgive myself,” she recalls thinking. “To this day, thinking about it gives me that same sensation of the hair standing up at the back of my neck.”

So, on George Floyd’s brother’s behalf, she asked Chief Arradondo when he was going to arrest the officers. And she was taken aback not only by how the chief answered—that “silence is complicity”—but by the fact that out of respect for the Floyd family, he removed his service cap while saying it.

Sidner, now based in L.A., has been working as a correspondent for CNN for almost two decades. She covered the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, and before that was an international correspondent, covering the Libyan Civil War in 2011 and the Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. But she considers herself to be something different from the typical seasoned correspondent.

“I’ve tended to veer towards covering conflict,” she says. “Once you get known for that, that’s what you end up covering. But I am flesh and blood—I’m a very, very emotive person. It is in my nature.”

She says she bonded with the people in Minneapolis during the time she spent covering the aftermath of the Floyd murder and the subsequent uprising—and again when she returned this spring for the trial of Derek Chauvin and then remained after the killing of Daunte Wright. She was here for most of the most traumatic year in the city’s history, and despite that, or maybe because of it, she feels close to us.

“People were just so raw, and so real,” she says. “There was no time for small talk or BSing or trying to create some alternate universe.”

Sidner found people willing to talk about where they were at and what changes they wanted to see happen. She doesn’t know why people trusted her, whether she got more out of us because she’s a Black woman or felt more connected to us because of her own deep love of Prince (she says she’d seen Purple Rain 17 times before she even got here), or if maybe it was just the timing of it all.

“I feel like it’s my town,” she says. “Really, truly my town.”

Sara Sidner reports on the Derek Chauvin trial Sara Sidner reports on the Derek Chauvin trial from the Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

How many days were you here in 2020–21?

I’ve stopped counting. Months. A month block here and a month block there.

Did you have an Airbnb or something?

No, we stayed in hotels. I’ve also made some friends there, so if I wanted to take a break from the hotel, I could go over and spend the night in a friend’s third bedroom or whatever.

You made friends while you were here during COVID?

Actually, before George Floyd. When Prince died in 2016, I was there for a month.

Throughout your career, you’ve mainly reported from conflict zones. Do you consider yourself to be a war correspondent?

I’ve always shied away from “war correspondent” because I’m just a correspondent. But I ended up going into Afghanistan and into Egypt and into Libya because of my desire to tell stories—not about the bombs falling but about the people on the other end. I’ve always been attracted to trying to get to people who have a really difficult time getting their voices heard.

What kind of a skill set do you need in a conflict zone?

My skill set is your skill set. It’s being human. Period. If you’re not real, and you’re not yourself, people smell that from a mile away, and good luck to you. People are like, “Then why did you go to college?” And they have a point. Not all journalists go to journalism school, but you were taught certain things in journalism school—keeping your distance, getting just the facts. And I think that’s a really good foundation. But as time has gone on, I’ve learned something valuable from the people that I’ve been interviewing. People were so vulnerable and real with me—some of them would say, “I haven’t even said this to my family yet.” And I felt like, “Well, you know what? I better be real enough to tell them something back.” I can’t be a robot reporter. It doesn’t work anymore, especially in the world where people are pouring their hearts out online.

I was struck by how emotional I got watching your interview with Chief Arradondo. You were able to get him to address the blue wall of silence. Were you prepared to interview him, or did he just show up at George Floyd Square?

I turned around, and there he stood, near the spot where George Floyd was killed. What chief shows up less than a week after one of his officers is accused of killing someone, to the same spot after days and days of protests, and some violent protests, right? So we just went over. And my producer’s like, “Sidner, we have to do this live,” and I’m thinking to myself, “There ain’t no way. He is going to walk away.” So we walked over, and we got on live. Now, at the time, when Don threw to me, I did not know he was talking to the family. I was blind. I couldn’t see him or [Floyd and Crump]. So I had no clue. All I knew is, we had the chief. And so I started asking him questions, the ones that would naturally come to mind. When you haven’t done a thousand hours of research, I always go back to this: “What would people want to know if they had access to this person?”

Did your identity as a Black woman play into your emotions covering this story?

It’s both an easy and a hard question to answer, because Ferguson was very different for me because I had just come out of Jerusalem. Being a Black woman in this country, of course I come to the table knowing some things intrinsically that I don’t have to read in a book, that I know because I’ve experienced it myself or people around me have experienced it. You have seen the possibility of some of these things happening to the Black men in your life, your uncles, your fathers, your brothers, your husbands, on and on, right? It gnaws at me. It depresses me. I’m always wondering when it’s my turn. There are things that I have heard from the Black side of my family for years and years, and experiences that you bring along with you, as a reporter. That being said, I’m still a reporter. I’m not a Black reporter. I’m not a female reporter. I’m not a mixed-race reporter. I am a reporter.

You were confronted on air in Brooklyn Center by a guy who was angry the media was there. Have you noticed a general uptick in antipathy toward the press?

It’s something that I’ve encountered more now than ever. There are myriad reasons, but one of them is being called “the enemy of the people.” That has resonated, unfortunately. And people are starting to understand viral moments, and sometimes they want people to pay attention to them, as well. So we get that too.

But that guy was angry and frustrated. He felt that what was being reported was not being represented properly.

I think he was so angry and had such a bent that he didn’t see me as human. But I saw him, and I saw his anger and his frustration and understood it. Sometimes, when someone says, “You’re only covering the bad stuff,” sometimes they’re right. That’s not a criticism I haven’t heard before. We don’t do enough happy, “here’s something working” stories. We just don’t. It’s always shining a light on things that are going wrong. And so that’s something that we have to live with and deal with, and probably need to change.

There was a lot of chaos during the unrest. And many different actors in it. How could you discern what was real and who was doing what when you were live in that moment?

It’s a constant battle—I mean every minute of the day—to try to figure out what’s happening. And that’s what makes live TV difficult. Because you say something once, and if, oh, that turned out not to be true, well, guess what? That’s the fog of war. Sometimes you don’t know who this person is who’s broken a window that you just witnessed breaking a window. You don’t know what their politics are, their background. You don’t know if they’re someone who’s with one group or another. All you can do is try to get the truth out of people, where they stand. And the thing that we have to do that we don’t do enough is to go back. You’ve got to go back. You’ve got to see what happened; you’re going to see what the investigation is, see what the police are saying, see what the community is saying. I ended up doing a story on the “Umbrella Man,” the guy who broke the window of the AutoZone.

One of the guys who escalated things from a protest to a riot.

That guy, according to the police, turned out to be an alleged white supremacist who was part of a biker gang. And what sparked my interest in that particular story was that the people who were there as activists tried to stop him. And they actively tried to push him out of there to keep him from breaking the windows. One thing I noticed very much in Ferguson is, once things start to get really white-hot, with protesters facing off with police, and tear gas every night, and military-style vehicles in the streets, is it will attract people from all over. Both people who believe that they’re there for a really good reason and people who want to be there because they just want to destroy. And I think the only way to cure it is you have to be honest when you’re reporting. There is an incredible amount of rage and anger and sorrow that propels people to do things that are violent. Now, whether that’s right or wrong, that’s for someone else to decide. But we see where the rage overtakes someone, and usually it’s born of sorrow. So, that’s the truth. You just say it.

You said the tear gas you encountered in Brooklyn Center was stronger than any you’ve ever encountered in America. Did you feel targeted as a journalist by either the Brooklyn Center or Minneapolis police?

In Minneapolis, I did not face an issue with police stopping me from doing what I needed to do. However, they arrested one of our reporters live on the air and then lied about the fact that they didn’t know if he was press or not. That’s the quintessential problem with policing. You can’t stand there, be caught on camera, and then put something out that is the opposite of what is obvious, right? That is the same thing that happened with the press release that went out when it came to George Floyd. But in Brooklyn Center, what I experienced was something different—they didn’t care if you were a journalist. They were grabbing people who were journalists. They were obviously trying to suppress.

We had a producer who was treated miserably, who clearly had her credentials in place. And that really bothered me. I thought, “What are you doing?” It’s as if lessons were not learned. And then the governor apologized again, and I was like, “Stop apologizing and fix it.” Everybody has a job to do, and I understand that. But at some point, you can’t keep saying, “That won’t happen again; we made a mistake.” Some of the local newspaper reporters—Star Tribune is a great paper—are getting fingers broken. What are you doing?

This security force was put together in anticipation of the Chauvin verdict. They basically had a year to prepare.

I think my question is, if you treat a journalist who is not screaming or throwing things at you but literally reporting on what is going on, if you treat that person irresponsibly, and you do things that you really ought not to be doing to that person with a camera and a notepad and a little modicum of power, the question is, what will you do when no one’s watching?

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.