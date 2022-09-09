On Hispanic Heritage Month, CLUES Unveils New Mural

× Expand CLUES CLUES Mural

Celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, there will be a new permanent fixture in the CLUES headquarters in St. Paul, starting this Saturday. The 15-foot-wide by 25-foot-high mural is an homage to the beauty and diversity of Latin American and Caribbean cultures. Created by local Belizean artist, Cadex Herrera, it’s meant to be a welcome symbol to the communities that CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio, Spanish for Latino Communities United in Service), Minnesota's largest Latino-led nonprofit organization, serves.

The seeds of the mural were planted in 2019, stemming from the CLUES Mural Apprenticeship Program where Herrera and other aspiring artists were mentored in the art of muralism and learned about its historical significance in Latin American cultures. After the apprenticeship, Herrera worked with CLUES staff to design a piece that fosters a sense of belonging and unity for members of its communities.

“It honors diversity within our culture but it also unites us all,” says Ruby Lee, president and CEO of CLUES. The mural chronicles different tales throughout its imagery: the background depicts the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico as it morphs into the Andes mountains of South America illustrating the shared geography that houses important flora and fauna; like the hummingbird, eagle and toucan and the jaguar prowling through several countries’ national flowers. The middle shows several Indigenous peoples of the area: Tehuelche from Patagonia, Mapuche of South Central Chile, Taíno of the Caribbean, Miskito of Central America, Amazonians, Inca, Maya, and Aztec leaders. They are surrounded by dancers that show the energy and the richness of their culture.

At the forefront is a young woman, wearing a traditional manta with all of the Latin American flags. She is shown with her hands cupping a waterfall, recognizing water as a symbol of life and abundance. The young woman represents youth and the importance of future generations, her presence also honors the role of women in keeping families and cultural traditions alive.

Lee says that half of Minnesota’s Latino population is under the age of twenty, meaning that the future of this state rests with the youth— youth who are traditionally underserved. “Cadex’s mural helps us pay a beautiful tribute to the diversity of our countries and flags, our dances and traditions, and our uplifting of Latino youth as the future trailblazers of Minnesota,” she says.

The mural title, La Cultura Cura (Culture Heals) is the motto that CLUES operates with as it works to further the advancement of social and economic equity and wellbeing for Latinos in Minnesota. “La Cultura Cura is a driving force in everything we do at CLUES. We find healing in our culture, and this mural is a beautiful showcase of that—honoring our roots and looking toward our shared future,” said Hannah Novillo Erickson, CLUES associate director of arts and culture engagement.

The mural will be revealed to the public on September 10, during Fiesta Latina—the annual free community festival celebrating Latin cultures at the organization's headquarters in St. Paul.