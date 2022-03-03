Cloud Cult Sees the Light

× Expand Courtesy of Cloud Cult Craig Minowa of Cloud Cult

Coming out of hibernation under layers of winter, Cloud Cult is ready to emerge with some new music that has been lying in wait for six years. Their new single “One Way Out of a Hole” tells the universal story of finding a way out of darkness. Lead singer Craig Minowa himself was finding his way through anxiety and a pandemic as he worked through the new songs.

On their new album Metamorphosis, out this week, Minowa’s story pulls listeners further along with tracks he began writing right after the release of their 2016 album, The Seeker. The album is a collection of pieces about love and life, that feels very current and old at the same time. Throw a pandemic in the middle of finding time between eight band members to rehearse, and Minowa had an even harder task of figuring out what would become of this new record.

“I had the intention from the get-go, even before the pandemic, that I wanted the entire album to be something that I could play on acoustic guitar by myself in a cabin in the woods,” Minowa shared from his home studio in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Surrounded by the sprawling hills of the Driftless Region, it gives him room for privacy and peace out in the woods while he works.

Before the pandemic, the initial thought was to center the record around climate change, but as he wrote it, the songs became more personal. “With a lot of our previous albums there's so much production. Sometimes the song ideas start as big orchestral pieces. I really wanted to shift gears with this one and make it feel a lot more intimate and small. It literally did start off with an acoustic guitar in the woods,” he said. “There was a lot of time spent trying to listen to things that are bigger than me, even though I don't know what that means. I tried to shut out the voices in my mind and give space to listen to something deeper. I think everybody's got the ability to do that.”

Minowa was trying to circle back to his initial idea for Cloud Cult. He prefers a meaty conversation to being in a crowd of people. A self-confessed socially awkward person, he had intended the work to only be a studio project that wouldn’t be performed live. But when things started picking up on radio stations, there was demand for live shows, and people connected to the performances. Minowa felt grateful to be able to make a living creating music, and he also realized it wasn’t good for his personal growth to hide away.

“Before a show, I try and spend time in a place that's separate from me. I’m trying not to see it as me, as Craig Minowa. I’m trying to see us all as hands of one big thing, and as soon as the music starts, I'm able to fall into things that in that minute feels very, very medicinal for me,” he says. “The biggest indicator of a bad performance for me is when I am so self-conscious that I'm nervous.”

With arrangements by Andy Thompson (Taylor Swift, Dan Wilson, Jeremy Messersmith), the band will be sharing the stage with the Minnesota Orchestra at the end of March to bring to life their extensive catalog of songs, along with their new album.

He goes on to say, “I think we, especially in Western civilization, could do a lot of work on suppressing our individual egos, and that's part of the metamorphosis in this album. To me, an ego isn't just the kind of person who's like really overly confident and out there in front of everybody, but the ego can be that person who is really self-conscious that they're hiding in the corner, because they listened to that loud voice and talked themselves into the corner.”

During the pandemic, Minowa came to terms with some addiction problems with which he had been struggling to contain. “For years I have put myself to sleep at night with alcohol. It was to the point where I couldn't go to sleep without it,” he said. “I’ve recently decided to stave myself off from drinking, and I needed songs that I could bring into the studio during lockdown and play to myself and cry, and change and work them out by being lyrically succinct. I wanted pieces I could play over and over every day and try and change them a little bit.”

“We think about those stoic people that are really hard to get to—the ones that have such a hard outer shell they’ve built over time. Sometimes the only way you can get to that is a little chip at a time. That also holds true for really emotional people like myself. To have really transformative big changes personally, I have to slap myself awake every day,” Minowa said.

The music was Minowa’s way to look at himself in the mirror and maintain accountability. His social anxiety could be a hindrance to getting on stage, and consuming alcohol relaxed him. The music industry is marinated in alcohol, and some early shows paid in drinks.

Now in the latter stage of his career, Minowa feels it’s hypocritical to get on stage and sing songs about being present while being heavily under the influence. Getting back to hotels late at night and having to wake up early to be with his kids was taking its toll on him. For Minowa, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, and he found a steady schedule to step away from his demons and dependencies.

When your life is touched by tragedy, everything that comes after can be colored by the trauma that happened. Much of Cloud Cult’s story has centered around the tragic and sudden passing of Craig and his wife Connie's 2-year-old son, Kaidin, in 2002. And while the pain is still there, Minowa is very much okay with the band being closely tied to grief and life's challenges.

“I honestly wouldn't be interested in this career if we were just going out to rock on stage each day. That's not fulfilling enough for me,” he said. “So the fact that we can try and use the shows as an opportunity for self-help—not only for ourselves—but maybe some of the listeners too, is the whole reason why we're even still going after this. I'm thankful that other people that are out there that are grieving, because maybe they’ve lost a child or their parents or a loved one, can find solace because of the struggles that we've gone through.”