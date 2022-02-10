Classic Twin Cities Date Ideas

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Crossing the Stone Arch Bridge

For the Artists

Why not play with clay this Valentine’s Day? Caufield Clay offers classes where you can keep your pottery at the end of the course, and Cry Baby Clay has clay kits for at-home fun. caufieldclayworks.com, crybabyclay.com

You don’t have to be an expert woodworker, jewelry-maker, painter, or crafter to have a good time at Upstairs Circus (and thank goodness for that). You and your date can each choose from a list of dozens of projects—bottle openers, beaded wrap bracelets, wooden butcher boards, and more—and craft away with a drink in hand. upstairscircus.com

Pair one of our world-class museums with a stellar coffeeshop: luckily Mia and Spyhouse or the Walker Art Center and Cardamom are matches made in heaven.

For the Winter Warriors

Who says all winter sports require skills? For a first date, skip the skis and opt for a snowshoed hike at Theodore Wirth Park instead. Bundle up, rent your snowshoes in The Trailhead ($12 per pair for three hours), and wander through the woods and hills of the park’s ample trail system. loppet.org

Yes, it’s cold, but hear us out: A walk across the Stone Arch Bridge is a perfect first-date component (and it’s not quite as busy in February as it is in August!). If the date’s going well, tack on a post-meal walk after dinner at nearby Aster Café or Owamni (if you can score a table there, that is). In the mood for a longer city hike? We like parking near the Guthrie, crossing the Stone Arch, wandering through the St. Anthony Main area, and dipping down to Nicollet Island before returning through downtown on Washington Avenue after crossing the Hennepin Avenue bridge. You’re welcome!

Double down on your Northernness and grab a cone at the Linden Hills Sebastian Joe’s (yes, ice cream is a four-season date option) before dipping down to Lake Harriet for a walk. Stroll all the way around for a near three-mile loop, or head to the Peace Garden for an out-and-back—it’s just as magical covered in snow.

For the Winter Weary

Warm up with a free visit to the many flowers inside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park. Covering about two acres worth of tropical and semi-tropical plants under its glass dome, an escape to the conservatory is like a portal to a beach getaway. comozooconservatory.org

Whether you throw like a pro or one of you requires bumpers, Bryant Lake Bowl’s cheap night can bowl any couple over: Every Monday starting at 6 p.m. get a special entree each, two beers on tap each or one bottle of wine (with NA options), that includes a game of bowling. Dinner and a bowl, anyone? bryantlakebowl.com

Is love not like spinning a roulette wheel? Take a chance on Betty Danger’s Danger Wheel, the ferris wheel open year-round at the Dinkytown restaurant, for impeccable views of northeast and the chance to warm up next to your sweetie (blankets can be supplied in winter months, order a hot drink to keep in hand, preferably). bettydangers.com

For the Foodies

Play bartender with the best in cocktail classes at spots like Norseman Distillery, Constantine, and Parlour. Sure, these require a little advance planning and carry a slightly heftier price tag than some other options, but hands-on learning (and a few solid pours) practically guarantee your date will be free of awkward silences—which is priceless, right?

Learn what it takes to make a stunning floral bouquet at a 45-minute Sip ‘n Bloom flower-arranging course, hosted at Bauhaus, Number 12 Cidery, Graze, and First Draft this week. Discover a new favorite taproom and create your own arrangement. sip-n-bloom.com

Why not throw in for a special Valentine's meal? We've got you covered.