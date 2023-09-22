City of Minneapolis Announces Search for First-Ever Poet Laureate

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

For the first time in the city’s history, Minneapolis will have a poet laureate. The Minneapolis Arts and Cultural Affairs Department announced the commencement of a search for the position, in partnership with the Loft Literary Center. The poet laureate will be “an official ambassador of the city’s literary culture, connecting our community through the art of poetry,” according to the City of Minneapolis website.

The poet laureate will serve for a one-year term throughout all of 2024, and receive an $8,000 honorarium delivered across their year-long tenure. The poet laureate will also receive a $2,000 budget to execute their own civic duty project, which will engage and serve the Minneapolis community through poetry.

The goal of the position is to spread and advocate for the transformative art of poetry, engaging in the community with meaningful, innovative, and impactful projects.

“Through this innovative new partnership, the Poet Laureate will help educate and uplift our community in a new and inspiring way—through the power of words,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press release. “I look forward to the creativity, passion, and inspiration this individual will bring to our city.”

The poet laureate will have several responsibilities throughout their tenure, such as teaching classes at the Loft Literary Center that promote poetry as a means to connect, celebrating the City of Minneapolis through public service engagements, and leading a public event that features the sharing of poetry and community conservation.

The laureate will be chosen through an open application process administered by a panel of five judges, made up of members of the Minneapolis Arts Commission and other arts community representatives, who must come to a unanimous decision to elect the inaugural poet laureate.

A sizable list of criteria must be met for a potential applicant to be deemed eligible. Applicants must be over the age of 21, be a resident of Hennepin County for a minimum of one year, be an active, professionally-published poet, and have a significant connection to the Minneapolis community.

“I am thrilled about our investment in a Poet Laureate and our deepened commitment to expand and infuse arts and culture. Poetry emphasizes our humanity, which must be at the core of our collective work,” City Council President Andrea Jenkins said in a press release.

The deadline to apply is November 15. For more information on the position’s criteria and responsibilities, visit the City of Minneapolis website at minneapolismn.gov.