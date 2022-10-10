Cine Latino Celebrates 10 Years

× Expand Cine Latino Argentina, 1985

Returning to a fully in-person program, the MSP Film Society’s Cine Latino film festival is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The week-long annual festival celebrates new Latin American and Ibero cinema by screening over two dozen films from over a dozen cultures at The Main Cinema, MSP Film's newly refurbished acquisition.

On Thursday, October 13, Cine Latino kicks off with a launch party at La Doña Cervecería where visitors can hear about the almost 30 fiction, documentary, and short films playing at the festival. The Cine Latino screenings start on Friday, October 14 with a full array of events, including U.S. and international premieres, filmmaker conversations, and parties for audiences to dive into the world of Spanish-language cinema.

Screenings include highly-anticipated films like Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985, based on the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their team of lawyers as they fought prosecute the heads of Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship; Mariano Biasin’s Sublime, the LGBT coming-of-age story of a teenage Argentinian musician; Alauda Ruiz De Azúa’s emotional Lullaby (Cinco Lobitos), Adrián Silvestre’s trans-centered Sediments (Sedimentos) and My Emptiness and I ((Mi vacío y yo), and many more, including “¡HOLA CINE!” which features selections from the New York International Children’s Film Festival for audiences ages 9 and up.

Cine Latino was launched by MSP Film in 2012 with the intention to engage and reflect the cultures of Minnesota’s growing Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking communities, celebrate their rich filmmaking histories and industries, and draw in the Twin Cities’ vast community of global cinephiles.

“This 10th Anniversary of Cine Latino is a milestone of which we are really proud. It is devoted to the brilliant filmmakers who have participated over the years, to our audiences who attend year after year, eager to take in the storytelling of these diverse and cutting-edge artists, and to the enthusiastic engagement and support of the communities they represent here in our region,” MSP Film Society executive director Susan Smoluchowski said in a press release. “We invite you all to celebrate with us as we continue building cultural connections through the art and the power of film.”

All-access passes are $100 and $60 for MSP Film Society members (and include a 1-year core membership). Tickets to individual Cine Latino screenings are $12 and $8 for members.