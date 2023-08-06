How Chronic Wasting Disease Is Affecting Deer Farms

× Expand Illustration by Sam Kalda deer-illustration

Walk through Deb Holthaus’s family farm in central Minnesota, and you won’t see crops or cattle. Instead, you’ll see a narrow strip of fencing that houses about 5–6 acres of white-tailed deer. Holthaus, who was born on a dairy farm and raised on a cattle ranch, wanted to keep farming when she downsized to a new location. She knew she’d need specialty crops or livestock to be profitable, and she didn’t want to raise strawberries.

So, in 2010, when a friend asked if she had ever considered raising white-tailed deer, she was intrigued.

“I just like agriculture, and it was a way for me to use my piece of land,” Holthaus says. “I can pass my family farm on.”

Soon after she got her first deer, though, Holthaus heard of something else she’d never known about: chronic wasting disease. At the time, it was barely on the radar in Minnesota.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) can sicken white-tailed deer, elk, and other cervids via pathogenic prions that can be transmitted from animal to animal as well as through environmental exposure via food and water. The disease affects the entire nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord, of infected animals and can cause significant weight loss and neurological problems. Ultimately, every animal that catches it dies.

CWD was first discovered in the United States in Colorado in the late 1960s; the first case in Minnesota was found on an elk farm in Aitkin County in 2002.

As CWD spread in Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources—which is charged with managing wildlife as a state natural resource and has co-management authority of captive white-tailed deer farms with the Board of Animal Health—began imposing restrictions on deer farming. According to the DNR, strict regulations are essential to the health of wild and captive deer, and the movement of live deer, along with the movement of deer carcasses from hunting, poses the biggest risk of spreading CWD.

Deer farmers like Deb Holthaus counter that the regulations are so stringent—the white-tailed deer is the most regulated animal in the state—that their industry might not survive.

“At this point, it’s very bleak,” says Scott Fier, president of the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association and owner of a deer farm called Buffalo Ridge Whitetails in southwestern Minnesota. “It’s so frustrating to start a legal business and get regulated out of the business over a lot of speculation.”

The state legislature passed further restrictions in May, including a moratorium that prevents people from starting new cervid farms.

When an animal tests positive for CWD on a farm, the entire herd has to be “depopulated” (killed), and the farm is prohibited from raising deer on that land for five years. Many went out of business at that point. And the new rules extend the prohibition to 10 years.

“Right now, we have a very healthy wild deer population,” says Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health group leader for the DNR. But “once it’s in the wild, it is really, really hard to get it out. You can’t control where they move, and you can’t kill them all. You can’t get ahead of it. No one has successfully eradicated it once it’s been established. So, preventing it is our number one goal.”

CWD is already endemic in both south-central Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa, threatening the areas of Minnesota near the borders. Currently, about 1 percent of deer in affected areas test positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, CWD has been detected in 13 captive cervid farms in Minnesota since 2002.

Why is the health of wild deer important?

Deer are considered a “keystone species,” meaning they have an outsize influence on their habitat. Deer provide food for predators and scavengers, for example. Even the antlers shed by bucks in late winter are chewed on by mice and squirrels for their calcium, phosphorus, protein, fiber, and fat.

The wild animals are also key to Minnesota’s $750 million hunting industry and an intrinsic value to Minnesotans, Carstensen says.

For the record, deer farmers don’t disagree with this. They just don’t believe that their farms are a threat.

“We’re basically being choked out of the business based on a lot of speculation and personal opinions and agenda,” Fier says.

CWD is a tricky disease, though, and the DNR, charged with protecting the health of wild animals, is taking an aggressive approach. “One of the reasons we’re concerned about deer farming is that it’s hard to tell that [CWD is] there,” Carstensen said.

Similar to COVID, CWD is difficult to detect because it has a long incubation period, and there aren’t any validated tests that can be performed on live creatures. An animal with CWD can take years to show symptoms, and testing can only be done after an animal dies. That makes it incredibly challenging to know whether any particular animal could be contagious.

The DNR conducts statistically based sampling to determine whether the disease is present in the wild population, Carstensen says. That means, of the 200,000 or so deer hunted every fall, about 12,000–15,000 are tested. That’s enough that there is 99 percent confidence that the disease would be detected if more than 1 percent of wild deer had it.

Newly developed tests, including an RT-QuIC test from University of Minnesota researchers, could work on live animals by sampling feces and tissues, including ear, muscles, blood, and others, providing a faster and potentially cheaper method of surveillance. But they have yet to be approved.

“The villain in this story isn’t the farm or the wild deer; it’s the disease.” ––Michelle Carstensen, DNR

What is a deer farm?

“Most people don’t even know about deer farming, and all they hear is CWD and we’re bad,” says Fier. “We feel we’re part of the solution and not the problem.”

In 2018, Minnesota had 395 total captive deer herds, according to the Board of Animal Health; that number is down to 227 herds as of last year. The total number of animals was just over 6,790 in 2022, down from 9,630 in 2019.

“We’re just trying to save our family farms,” Fier says. “This is how we put food on the table, put our kids through college, and pay our bills.”

Some of Minnesota’s cervid farmers are hobbyists. For others, deer farms supplement their agricultural business, and for a few, it’s their entire business. Profits can be made in a variety of ways: Many farmers sell their bucks to hunting preserves. Others are in the breeding game, selling semen to other breeders who are looking for unique characteristics of antlers and other traits. Still others sell their animals for meat, although the market for venison is limited. Urine can be sold to hunters who use it to attract wild deer.

Regardless of the purpose and scale, deer farms generally operate similarly: Pens with the required 8-foot-tall fences house mature bucks, younger bucks, does, and fawns. Deer have anywhere from a third of an acre to several acres to roam, usually on land that couldn’t be used for other agricultural purposes.

Instead of grazing on acorns and vegetation, deer are commonly fed pellets and water. Does become tame enough to eat out of your hand. Holthaus points out the “biosecure” features of her farm, many of which go above and beyond current regulations: A redundant gating system ensures she can get through on her ATV without any deer getting out. Feed and water are kept inside the enclosure, safely away from wild deer. She doesn’t import new deer. Vehicles and trailers are driven only in the pens. She even has designated clothes she only wears in her pens, she says.

The work is seasonal: At this time of year, fawns are growing and bucks are putting their antlers on, meaning it’s time for farmers to start taking pictures and marketing them.

At Fier’s farm, families, nursing home residents, and schoolchildren visit to feed treats to the deer.

“I speak at public events and schools, trying to get people interested in this alternative livestock,” he says.

In the fall, when antlers have grown in, the 2-to-4-year-old bucks deemed to be in their prime are shipped off to hunting preserves in Minnesota and other states, where people pay thousands of dollars to shoot trophy deer in an enclosed area. Holthaus ships off about eight to 20 bucks every fall. (Many hunting organizations oppose these preserves because they eliminate the concept of “fair chase”; deer farmers point out that the preserves cater to elderly or handicapped people who might not be able to participate in traditional hunting.)

What do the deer farmers want?

Ideally, Holthaus would like deer farms to be governed by the Board of Animal Health and the Department of Agriculture instead of the DNR. And most deer farmers want to be trusted that they also have the interest of animal health at heart. After all, they point out, they don’t want their animals to get CWD either. In lieu of those ideals, they were hoping for no further regulations. The new bill seems to have quashed that hope.

They also want more resources put toward the study of genetic resistance. Many have pinned hopes on breeding their deer to become less likely to contract CWD. So far, studies have shown that deer with certain genes have a longer incubation window. To the deer farmers, that’s good news.

There’s no evidence that breeding with the goal of genetic resistance does anything other than increase the incubation period in some cases, Carstensen says. “You’re still going to get it; you’re still going to die,” she says of the deer.

A recent letter to legislators, which Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, cosigned, explains, “While this approach appears capable of shifting herd genetics over time (i.e., larger share of cervids expressing “preferred” genotypes), it is unclear what effect—if any—this has on CWD management. At this time, there are no peer-reviewed, published data clearly demonstrating that selective breeding of deer can prevent the transmission of CWD.”

There’s even a concern that the attempt to breed for resistance could backfire and spark new strains of CWD, according to the letter.

The deer farmers say they could be regulated out of business soon. Holthaus would love to put about $10,000 worth of work into her farm, but the future seems too uncertain right now to do that, she says.

“We’re excited about genetic resistance, but I don’t think we will stay in business long enough to prevail, because of legislation,” Fier says. “I wish we would pump the brakes and let the regulations and rules we have in place do their job instead of piling more on. Let science prevail in the end.

“And truthfully, is it that big of a deal?” he wonders, pointing out that CWD has been in the United States since at least the ’60s.

Clearly, there is a difference of opinion on risk, Carstensen says.

Still, while the DNR’s aggressive approach is at odds with the deer farmers, the farmers and regulators do agree on one thing.

“The villain in this story isn’t the farm or the wild deer; it’s the disease,” Carstensen says. “We’re all united in not wanting it. We have different approaches, but blame doesn’t help the end game. The bottom line is we need to be working together to prevent it from happening.”

Says Fier: “A big push for us is, ‘Let’s work together. Let’s beat this disease.’”