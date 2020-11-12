Christmas in Color Has a New Home at ValleyFair

× Expand Courtesy of ValleyFair Christmas Light Show

ValleyFair is welcoming its latest holiday attraction this November. Aptly named “Christmas in Color,” the mile-long display will be a drive-through experience where families can enjoy a festive music and light display and grab a goody bag treat at the end. Created by Animated Color, the company behind Ice Castles, the attraction will feature more than one million LEDs synced with classic holiday songs.

The light show will be a safe way to get into the holiday spirit, as visitors are able to remain in their cars and synchronize their radios for the full experience. Other health and safety measures will be in place, including online ticketing and masks required for all staff members.

On the attraction’s new home at ValleyFair, Christmas in Color CEO Todd Glover said in a press release, “We are excited to bring this family-friendly holiday event to Twin Cities,” adding that "With so many events and activities canceled this year, 2020 has been a challenge for many. But at Christmas in Color, you can have fun and make holiday memories in a way that is safe, responsible, and 100% socially distanced."

The event opens on Friday, November 27 with tickets and more information available at christmasincolor.co