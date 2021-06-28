Children’s Theatre Company Announces 2021-22 Season

× Expand Courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Annie

Calling all theater-goers: the Twin Cities’ Children’s Theatre Company announced its upcoming season with five new productions on Monday.

The acclaimed company will be running the gamut of theatrics throughout its 2021-22 season, with productions of Annie, Bina’s Six Apples, Circus Abyssinia: Tulu, Something Happened In Our Town, and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical.

The season debuts in November with Annie, our favorite musical about a hard-knock-life redhead. The musical is directed by Peter Rothstein, founding artistic director of nonprofit theater company Theater Latté Da in northeast Minneapolis.

Then, as we celebrate the new year, the CTC will be celebrating the world premiere of Bina’s Six Apples, a story that follows a young Korean girl who, during the war, is desperately searching for her family with only six apples to her name. Bina’s Six Apples is as much a story about tenacity and resilience as it is about the definition of home. Written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Eric Ting, the production will run from January to February and is in partnership with the Atlanta-based Alliance Theatre.

While Bina’s Six Apples is on view, so is Circus Abyssinia: Tulu, the story of Ethiopian runner Derartu Tulu, the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal. The creators of the show, Bibi and Bichu Tesfamariam will return to the Children’s Theatre stage to put on a performance that celebrates acrobatics, athleticism, and Ethiopian culture.

Running from February 27 to March 27, the company is putting on the world premiere of Something Happened In Our Town, inspired by the child psychologist-written book of the same name. In Something Happened In Our Town, written by playwright Cheryl L. West and directed by Timothy Douglas, Emma and Josh are two friends who, after a police shooting occurs in their town, turn to their families and to each other to process the traumatic event. West describes the production as a “call to action.”

To round out the season, the company ends on a celebratory note with Diary of a Wimpy Kid the musical. The story features Greg Heffley, the wimpiest tot in town, and his journey through middle school. The production spotlights Minnetonka-based composer and lyricist team Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, and will run from April 22 through June 18, 2022.