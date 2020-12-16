Charlie Parr Joins Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Label, Announces Livestream Series

× Expand Photo by Josh Sundby Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr has loved Smithsonian Folkways Recordings for a long time. As a kid in Austin, Minnesota, he coveted their records for their sturdy cardboard inserts, the perfect canvas for drawing dinosaurs and airplanes. Half a century and fifteen of his own folksy records later, Parr is the newest member of the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings record label.

“When I was growing up, Smithsonian Folkways records were in the house, at the library, at my friends’ homes, and at school, among other places. They were quite literally the heaviest records around, both physically and psychologically, and I loved the weight and the smell and reading the notes over and over again,” wrote Parr in a Facebook post announcing the news. “Mostly, though, the music that those records brought me changed my life.”

Smithsonian Folkways introduced Parr to Brownie McGhee and Big Joe Williams, the Harry Smith anthology, folk music from Lead Belly and Cisco Houston, and colossal sets of Woodie Guthrie songs and interviews. He began playing guitar at age eight, and learned to emulate guitar styles from players like Mississippi John Hurt and Mance Lipscomb, musicians born at the turn of the century who are luminary, almost mythological figures in the lineage of old-time blues.

Parr himself has an old-time quality: gazing at us from behind wire-rimmed glasses, his face wizened in that Minnesota-winter way, he seems an anachronism from earlier days. But it’s his timeless music that’s earned him a place in the Smithsonian Folkways canon, alongside so many of the artists who inspired him, and other greats like Mary Lou Williams, Memphis Slim, and four of the Seegers. “The red cedar flows / the red cedar grows / and long after you’re gone / it’s outlasting you,” Parr sings in his song “Over The Red Cedar,” and so much of his work carries this theme: Parr tells the colloquial stories of people who have regrets, loves, and plans, but who cannot escape the undercurrent of finality, that fundamental sadness that makes the blues blue.

But in Parr’s own story, things feel brighter. The Smithsonian Folkways announcement comes two years after a skateboarding accident near Lake Superior, which smashed his shoulder to pieces and forced him to relearn how to play guitar. That accident brought about Charlie Parr, a career-review album of many of his most-loved songs. His signing with Smithsonian Folkways brings the promise of new music in 2021.

“I can’t possibly list all the records I love that are on this label or express how this music shaped me, but I’m sure I wouldn’t be the musician that I am today without Smithsonian Folkways,” wrote Parr. “I’m sure I never could’ve imagined when I was young that I might be releasing a record of my own on Smithsonian Folkways one day. I’m truly honored and grateful to be a part of this institution.”

To celebrate, Parr will be doing a livestream through First Ave & 7th St. Entry every Sunday in January at 8 p.m. The streams will be broadcast on both First Ave’s and Parr’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and come at a “pay what you want” cost through GoFundMe. RSVP to the streams here and get tickets here.