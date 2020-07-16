Change Starts Here: Maya Santamaria

× Expand Photograph by Chuy Padilla Maya Santamaria

It's no question that the police killing of George Floyd left the Twin Cities traumatized, angered, and dedicated to instilling change. In the wake of Floyd's death, we reached out to community leaders to figure out how the Twin Cities can rebuild from here. After the building that housed La Raza Radio burned down on Lake Street during a night of riots, CEO Maya Santamaria shares insight into how the community can rebuild.

“East Lake Street is a vibrant, multicultural, diverse, ethnic corridor where you can get almost any different cultural service, items to buy, foods to eat, all on one street, in one area. There are few avenues of that kind in the region that are so multicultural. You have 26th Street in Chicago, but that’s all Mexican. Here we have Mexican, Somali, African American, Caribbean, Ethiopian, Eritrean, Native American, all these different groups. And many were also affected in the looting. We have all of these communities coming together."

“We feel like we were attacked in a war zone. We were at war because the trauma that just ensued in our community is real. I mean, people were talking about getting guns and defending their shops. Staying up all night and creating little mini-militias to protect the neighborhood because cops weren’t protecting us. This is like going back to El Salvador and Guatemala. People who have lived this stuff, and some of the compañeros that I was talking to have lived through wars in their country, they were thinking, 'Flashback, we need to get a militia. We need to protect our places. We can’t sleep at night. We have to stand out front and guard.' They’ve done this before. They moved to this country to get away from that.”

“We’re just traumatized. The whole community is traumatized. But we are uniting. We do have a group together. We’re constantly keeping in contact every day. If we see something that’s too much of an anomaly, we call it out. If there’s a weird vehicle or if there’s some kind of issue going on. We’re in communication with the American Indian Movement. They’re supporting us because they’ve been able to pretty much secure their areas now, and they’re lending a hand.”

× Expand Photograph by Chuy Padilla Maya Santamaria Maya Santamaria consoling her daughter.

“We’re going to recover and we’re going to rebuild. The question is will we learn? Will we remember? Will we change? The recovering’s going to happen. The rebuilding is going to happen. But will the police brutality stop? The abuse of power stop? That’s the question.”

“Our tax dollars didn’t work for us that day or that week. We were being completely attacked, and if you called 911 you didn’t get anything. There were no police protecting us. Protecting my business. Protecting the building. Protecting all the other buildings and businesses. We were completely left to our own devices.”

“We’ll know that change happened and that George didn’t die in vain if, when a black man is arrested, he’s treated just like a white man would be when arrested. When an officer comes to a scene that he’s called to or she’s called to, they treat everyone fairly and consequences are germane and just. Then we’ll know if we actually succeeded in rebuilding.”