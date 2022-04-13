After Two-Year Delay, Paisley Park Celebration Returns

× Expand Hiero Veiga Hiero Veiga

Celebration is making its triumphant return to Paisley Park on Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5, 2022. For the first time since Prince planned the events himself, Celebration will be centered around what would have been his 64th birthday instead of the day of his passing.

“We are thrilled to be planning Celebration once again at Paisley Park,” Mitch Maguire, Paisley Park’s managing director, said in a statement. “The event gives fans the unique opportunity to celebrate Prince’s life, his music and honor his legacy.”

The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 2 with a block party celebrating the unveiling of the new Prince mural coming to downtown Minneapolis, shown on the side of Ramp A parking garage across from First Avenue—Prince’s preferred venue.

The mural will be the work of 33-year-old Hiero Veiga, an internationally known Black street painter from Florida. Veiga was one of 60 artists initially considered for the project and was specially chosen by Prince’s family and the Prince estate, according to the Crown Our Prince website. The $500,000 project has been in the talks for seven years and is finally coming to fruition with the help of The Minnesota Twins, U.S. Bank, Target and Best Buy. The painting is scheduled to begin on May 16, people are welcome to come and watch the start of the mural that will be 100-feet tall once completed.

On Thursday night, there will be a private party for Celebration attendees at one of Prince’s favorite spots—the W Minneapolis - The Foshay. There, Prince’s personal DJ, Lenka Paris, spinning tunes. There will be signature cocktails, a photo booth and a dance floor. VIP ticket holders will have access to the VIP private lounge and will receive a special commemorative gift.

Starting Friday, there will be a flurry of activities at Paisley Park. Showcasing all the important people in Prince's career, there will be Q&As with artists who worked closely with Prince including his former wife and NPG dancer Mayte Garcia, photographer Randee St. Nicholas, actress Carmen Electra, actress and co-star Jill Jones, Paisley Parks studio engineer Tom Garneau. An exclusive curated exhibit of Randee St. Nicholas’s photographs and “The Beautiful Collection” of Prince’s shoes, will also be featured.

There will be an onslaught of musical performances including a Friday night show by BrownMark with members of the Mazarati. Saturday night boasts a never-before-seen 1992 Prince concert, “Live at the Big Screen,” where he’s joined by members of The New Power Generation. Sunday morning will host a VIP Jazz Brunch at the Dakota Jazz Club, with a show by Prince collaborators and Twin Cities gospel legends, The Steeles.

Visit the site for all the details. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $399 for General Admission and $899 for VIP.