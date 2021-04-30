Celebrate Arbor Day at the Landscape Arboretum

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Crabapple Trees

After one last cold snap, spring is (finally) here and the blooms are already budding. Soon, trees will be shading park walks and backyards. A vital part of our ecosystem, the biggest plants in our neighborhood are in need of some help and have their very own holiday to encourage it. Dating back to 1874 in Nebraska, Arbor Day is now celebrated across the country—and is more important than ever. The University of Minnesota’s Landscape Arboretum is ushering in their Season of Trees this Arbor Day with a series of activities led by director of operations Alan Branhagen.

“My biggest goal is to show that the Arboretum’s collections are probably some of the finest in the Upper Midwest,” Branhagen said. “I want to remind people trees are alive and they are some of the longest living life forms on Earth ... they were keystone species in the environment here before we came.”

Branhagen will kick off the activities with a keynote presentation, then, the winner of this year’s Tournament of Trees will be revealed, followed by self-guided tree treks and scavenger hunts. Artist Mara Pelecis will lead Our Noble Trees, a project that commemorates tree stories, which will be collected throughout the Arb’s Season of Trees. Visitors can submit their own Flora and Fauna Illustrata coloring pages from the Andersen Horticultural Library to be featured online or reserve their own tree for pickup while supplies last.

To Branhagen, fun things to do are great, but the message can’t be missed – trees are key to the state of our environment and well being. “They provide us with documented health and wellness,” he says. “Communities that have dense tree cover have lower crime and general higher health (and property values).”

It’s a well known fact that trees are a major resource for drawing carbon dioxide out of the air, but Branahagen explained that their benefits extend far beyond that. Reducing carbon dioxide and filtering out unhealthy pollutants has an impact on the climate and the air that we breathe, but additionally they prevent rain water runoff, provide food (bugs!) and shelter for songbirds, and give pollinators a place to land. Adequate shade can even conserve household energy costs, and planting an evergreen on the northwest side of a property can block winter winds and keep you warmer without needing to crank the heat.

“If you think you can live without wild things you should know that you cannot,” Branhagen said.

To carry on this message, the Arboretum is dedicating an entire season to their cause, returning to their roots in celebration of some of the largest plants on our planet. The 63 year old botanical garden will be showcasing their expansive collection from Europe to Asia and our own backyard with season-long programs centered around some of the most important plants on the planet.

Branhagen encourages all Minnesotans to celebrate Arbor Day this year and to plant your own native species in your neighborhood. Oak tops his list of recommendations for the central and southern parts of the state, red or white pines for the north, and sugar maple statewide.

“Selecting a good tree to plant probably is one of the best things you can do for future climate resiliency,” Branhagen says.

To learn more about the Arboretum’s Arbor Day activities and Season of Trees, visit arb.umn.edu.