Cat Video Festival Returns to CHS Field

Funny Cat

Remember all that time you spent with your best feline friend over quarantine? Well it’s time for the cats of the Twin Cities to shine at the 2021 Cat Video Festival this Thursday, Aug. 12 at CHS Field.

Numerous videos were compiled to make the 70-minute reel of family-friendly cat content. Back in 2012, Katie Hill, a program associate at the Walker Art Center, proposed the idea as a joke, but her cat-centric suggestion ended up going viral. Cat video festivals then took across the country, from Oakland to Chicago. The festival changed its Twin Cities hosting location from the Walker to CHS Field in 2015. The festival supports local animal shelters and organizations, and this year a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the foster-based rescue Bitty Kitty Brigade.

Twin Cities cats are having a moment after last week’s 5th annual Wedge Cat Tour, where about 300 hundred people showed up to walk a mile and a half to see the neighborhood’s resident cats. Continue the cat love and grab a picnic blanket and lounge on the baseball field or get comfy in the stands for a night of awwws with your fellow cat enthusiasts.

General admission for the event is $15 and children under five are free. VIP tickets for a spot at the Securian Club are available for $75.