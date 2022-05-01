Canine Couture

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Dog with orange wrap Echo working the runway at Copilot

Copilot Dog Outfitters

If you’re one for bike riding, paddleboarding, and hiking, this Linden Hills spot has you—and your pooch—covered. From dog goggles to bike baskets to snow boots, Copilot proves pups can be as adventurous as their owners. Linden Hills, Mpls., 612-353-4045

Serge and Jane

Something for the entire family. This men’s and women’s boutique recently added a selection of chic dog clothing and accessories (think: knockoff designer chew toys and leashes), plus a “pêtisserie” with high-end baked goods for Boomer. Edina, 612-315-4638

Urban Tails Pet Supply

This Uptown pet shop has just about everything for your dog, cat, bunny, or bird, with an emphasis on holistic natural care and homeopathic food and remedies. Lowry Hill, Mpls., 612-879-0709

Petropawlis

This neighborhood dog-and- cat-focused shop also offers full-service dog grooming, day care, and boarding. St. Louis Park, 952-500-8668

Woody’s Pet Food Deli

What started as a farmers’ market booth has grown into a chain of stores stocking freshly made natural pet food. Fulton, Mpls.; Highland Park, St. Paul; and Woodbury, woodyspetdeli.com

Back to Main >>