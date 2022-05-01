Canine Couture

Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber
Dog with orange wrap
Echo working the runway at Copilot
Copilot Dog Outfitters
If you’re one for bike riding, paddleboarding, and hiking, this Linden Hills spot has you—and your pooch—covered. From dog goggles to bike baskets to snow boots, Copilot proves pups can be as adventurous as their owners. Linden Hills, Mpls., 612-353-4045
Serge and Jane
Something for the entire family. This men’s and women’s boutique recently added a selection of chic dog clothing and accessories (think: knockoff designer chew toys and leashes), plus a “pêtisserie” with high-end baked goods for Boomer. Edina, 612-315-4638
Urban Tails Pet Supply
This Uptown pet shop has just about everything for your dog, cat, bunny, or bird, with an emphasis on holistic natural care and homeopathic food and remedies. Lowry Hill, Mpls., 612-879-0709
Petropawlis
This neighborhood dog-and- cat-focused shop also offers full-service dog grooming, day care, and boarding. St. Louis Park, 952-500-8668
Woody’s Pet Food Deli
What started as a farmers’ market booth has grown into a chain of stores stocking freshly made natural pet food. Fulton, Mpls.; Highland Park, St. Paul; and Woodbury, woodyspetdeli.com