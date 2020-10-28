Can Can Wonderland Reopens with New Schedule

× Expand Courtesy of Can Can Wonderland Can Can Wonderland

Can Can Wonderland has reopened its doors with new measures in place to help guests stay safe and banish boredom. The zany mini golf and arcade venue will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with further availability for private events. “Luckily, this place is so huge, we really feel like people can spread out and feel comfortable having a fun gathering with friends, family, or colleagues,” says Can Can Wonderland Owner Rob Clapp.

In order to keep guests safe, Can Can has added a bipolar ionization system to the HVAC, touchless and cashless transactions, mobile ordering, socially distanced tables, an operating capacity of only 250, and more. “We know people want to get together but are apprehensive during these times- we think that with all of the measures we’ve taken, Can Can will be a great option,” Clapp says.

Can Can has also removed their cover charge for entrance–extra incentive to go enjoy the 18 holes of mini golf, three different arcade rooms and countless snack options. “We’re going to be putting up our ‘Can Can Xmas Land’ in November, which honestly is the most campy, creative, over-the-top holiday decorating in town,” says Clapp. “ It will be the perfect backdrop for outings and gatherings during these colder months.”

Reservations for tee times are not required, but can be made at cancanwonderland.com.