By the Numbers: The Mississippi River

Small pontoon boat on a big river Yes, you can captain your own boat on the river. Two public launch spots to consider are Riverfront Regional Park in Fridley and the Mississippi River Boat Ramp at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul.

681

Length in miles that the Mississippi River flows through Minnesota

1

Nationally recognized park between 694 and 494: the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area

175

Height in feet of St. Anthony Falls 12,000 years ago, before it retreated upstream and shrank

3

Lock and dams on this stretch of the river—paddlers beware!

1

State parks between 694 and 494: Fort Snelling State Park

1

Number of true waterfalls on the entire 2,350-mile length of the Mississippi River: St. Anthony Falls—or in the Dakota language, Owámniyomni, a sacred spiritual site

840

Barrels of flour milled daily at Cadwallader C. Washburn’s original 1886 Gold Medal mill, which was powered by St. Anthony Falls

52

Total parks between 694 and 494 crossings, from Riverfront Regional Park to Wildflower Levee Park

5

Bird species nesting at Pig’s Eye Island Heron Rookery near 494: great blue herons, great egrets, black-crowned night herons, double-crested cormorants, and yellow-crowned night herons