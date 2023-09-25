By the Numbers: Dance in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Associated Press cowles-center

Pirouettes, stomps, and jetés abound in this town. The Cowles Center, Walker Art Center, and Northrop (among many others) give dance—be it breaking, ballet, or anything in between—the main stage and have for decades. “We try to think of ourselves not only as a stage but as a hub for dance,” says Jessi Fett, co-director of The Cowles Center, which offers a wide-ranging performance season at its downtown Minneapolis home base and hosts year-round education, studio space, and community opportunities for Minnesota dancers. “We look at all the ways we can support local dance. We have a huge dance scene—so many artists come to work here.” Have a look backstage.

100

Percent of shows at The Cowles Center that are led by local artists and companies—half of which are BIPOC artists or BIPOC-led companies.

1932

Year Northrop hosted its first dance performance—German artist Mary Wigman’s pioneering modern dance show. It officially started hosting an international-company dance series in 1970.

500

Seats in The Cowles Center’s theater, compared to Northrop’s near 2,700 and the McGuire Theater at the Walker’s 385.

100

Percent of Northrop’s seats within 100 feet of the stage. “We can host these big productions, but there’s still a feeling of intimacy, even when you’re sitting at the back of the theater,” says Kristen Brogdon, Northrop’s director of artistic and community programs.

1999

Year intrepid workers moved the building formerly known as the Shubert Theatre two city blocks, inches at a time, to connect it to the Hennepin Center for the Arts and create what we now know as The Cowles Center. (Yes, it took ages—the theater weighed 5.8 million pounds!)

10

Number of productions in The Cowles Center’s 2023–2024 season, beginning in October. The Northrop Dance Series will feature nine productions starting this month, and the Walker Art Center will host a few. And while, yes, you can catch a world-renowned ballet company or two, locals will also showcase flamenco, hip-hop, breaking, step, modern, tap, jazz, and more.