By the Numbers: Circus Juventas

× Expand Photograph by Dan Norman Circus Juventas

It turns out that performers in big-time troupes like Cirque du Soleil don’t just materialize from the circus ether. Nope, even though the feats they accomplish are often unreal, they themselves are very real.

So real, in fact, that many are from right here—products of St. Paul’s Circus Juventas, the largest performing arts circus school in North America. What started as a rec-center after-school program nearly 30 years ago grew into a world-renowned education and training center for aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and tumblers. But for the hundreds of kids, teens, and professional performers who train with CJ, it’s about more than the flips and theatrics.

“To be able to say that you can walk a high wire, or fly on a flying trapeze, or go upside down and hold two people, is so cool,” says Rachel Butler Norris, assistant artistic director of CJ (and daughter of founders Dan and Betty Butler). “But the trust you have to have with your team, to hold people in the air and make a routine come together, is unlike anything you could do. Kids want to be a part of something they’re needed for.”

Circus Juventas’s spring show, Time Travel, runs April 28–May 7.

900+

Number of students who train with Circus Juventas in a given week. Pre-COVID, the number was upwards of 1,000—but trainees are quickly returning.

1994

Year Circus Juventas began at a Highland Park rec center as an after-school program called Circus of the Stars. Back then, founders Dan and Betty Butler (themselves circus performers) only had room to work with around 30 students, but they quickly garnered a wait list of hundreds of local kids and eventually moved into their giant big top.

2

Age of the youngest student Circus Juventas will train (the wee circus performers get to start with balance beams, tiny trapezes, basic tumbling, and scarf juggling). The oldest? Most students leave CJ in their early 20s.

1,300

Approximate number of costumes in the spring show. “It’s hard to pick what will work for circus,” says assistant artistic director Rachel Butler Norris. “You have to take into account going upside down, so it can’t be a dress.” For many shows, CJ works with custom costume and prop designers to create looks that work from both an artistic and an athletic perspective.

21,000

Size in square feet of the school’s St. Paul big top, where students have practiced and performed since 2001.

740

Total number of students in this year’s spring show. Not everyone performs each night, though—around 350 students of all ages will balance, high-fly, and dance per performance.

6

Number of circus “genres” CJ teaches: aerial, acrobatics, balance, juggling, dance, and theater.