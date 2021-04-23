Brother Justus's Revolutionary Whiskey

× Expand Brother Justus whiskey

Just a few years ago, in a Northeast Minneapolis warehouse basement, Phil Steger perfected the first single malt whiskey in Minnesota. He called it Brother Justus—after the Benedictine monk who spent Prohibition building whiskey stills for broke farmers in central Minnesota—and to this day, whiskey is the only spirit he makes. In that way, secrets have always been a part of his mission. If you looked closely at the shelves in that basement, you might have seen a test bottle called “Recipe X.” It was the beginning of an idea that has bloomed into something revolutionary: cold-peated whiskey.

“There’s no one in the world who is making whiskey with this process,” Steger says on the day his new custom-designed copper coffey still is being delivered to the current, and much bigger, distillery space, which faces the Columbia Golf Course. “Minnesota has the largest amount of peat of any state in the country. In fact, Aitkin County is one-third peat, which is tough because you can’t farm on it or build on it. So this is thousands of years of compressed plant life with roots that were digging into the earth when the woolly mammoths were here. With all that history of this land, the terroir, it seems ridiculous to just burn it.”

Which is what most distilleries do with peat in order to dry and smoke the malt. Steger calls the method, using peat from a black spruce bog to influence his whiskey without burning it, the “Aitkin County Process.” It’s patent pending, so he won’t divulge exact details of the method, but he did say that it was part of the finishing process and that the peat had direct contact with the whiskey.

“We hope to be the fullest expression of local whiskey, where you really taste the land,” Steger says. “We have all the things here to make great whiskey—the Great Plains gave us barley and grains; the Big Woods gave us the oak for barrels; and because of the boreal forest, we have the peat.”