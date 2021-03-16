A Brief History of Minnesota's Biggest Trials

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Hays, Scott, Hayward, Banks); from Shutterstock: Everett Collection (Dillinger); Valentina Proskurina (gavel); A Katz (peace button); Mar1Art1 (carriage); Qvist (cigarette); Oleksiy Mark (plane) Collage of six article images

1839

Dayton's bluff picture

John Hays’s body is discovered by Dayton’s Bluff, leading to the murder trial of his business partner, Edward Phalen. Despite his dubious testimony, Phalen is acquitted—to this day, Lake Phalen carries his name.

1857

Portrait of Dred Scott

Twenty years after Dred Scott marries Harriet Robinson at Fort Snelling, the U.S. Supreme Court makes one of the biggest blunders in its history and defies legal precedent to rule Scott is not a citizen.

1862

After the U.S.-Dakota War, Henry Sibley establishes a biased military commission that sentences 303 Dakota Natives to death. After intervention by President Lincoln, 38 Natives are hanged. It is still the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

1894

old postcard of a murder

Harry Hayward blackmails Claus Blixt, the caretaker of his apartment building, into killing dressmaker Kitty Ging. Either despite or because of the trial’s sensational newspaper coverage, rumors attribute Hayward’s powers of persuasion to the occult.

1920

Three Black circus workers held on trumped-up rape charges are dragged from a Duluth jail and lynched. The white mob escapes serious legal repercussions, but seven circus workers are indicted for rape. Charles Scrutchin, a Black attorney from Bemidji, wins acquittal in one case (five are dismissed).

1934

Portrait of John Dillinger

The day a grand jury clears St. Paul’s police force of allowing the city to become a “crime haven,” police and the FBI raid an apartment building and enter into a prolonged shoot-out with John Dillinger, his girlfriend, and gangster Homer Van Meter.

1935

Baby stroller

When the body of Charles Lindbergh’s kidnapped baby is finally found, an entire nation pines for justice. H. L. Mencken calls the trial of German immigrant Richard Hauptmann “the greatest story since the Resurrection.” Hauptmann is convicted and sentenced to death.

1963

In what is rumored to be the true story the Coen bros will later plunder for the plot of Fargo, the shocking conspirator of Carol Thompson’s murder is proved in court to be her husband, St. Paul lawyer T. Eugene Thompson, who attempted to collect on her life insurance policy by hiring two lowlifes to kill her.

1970

Peace sign button

As anti-war sentiment roils the U of M campus, protesters attempt to break into selective service offices around the state, intending to destroy draft records. The capers are foiled, leaving the Minnesota 8 to stand trial—seven of them are convicted.

1973

United States Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who grew up in Dayton’s Bluff, preserves the right to an abortion when he authors the majority opinion in Roe v. Wade. The lifelong Republican gained deep medical knowledge as resident counsel for the Mayo Clinic before being appointed to the court by Nixon.

1974

Amnesty for Dennis Banks button

Following a violent 71-day standoff at Wounded Knee in SD, the feds charge American Indian Movement leaders Russell Means and Dennis Banks with assault and conspiracy. After a lengthy trial in a St. Paul federal courtroom, the judge throws the charges out due to government misconduct.

1988

gavel

In the trial of Timothy Michael Erickson for the grisly murder of Donald Gall, details emerge about Erickson’s plans to form a vampire cult with a group of homeless teens. Erickson pleads mental illness, but the jury doesn’t buy it—he’s convicted of first-degree murder.

1998

cigarette butt

When Mike Ciresi makes his opening statement, Minnesota becomes the first state to successfully bring a lawsuit to trial against the tobacco companies. Five months and 33 million documents later, Big Tobacco settles for $6 billion-plus.

2001

Jet liner

Eagan flight school student Zacarias Moussaoui is arrested after arousing suspicions by paying $19K for lessons without any flying experience. Moussaoui is ultimately convicted as a 9/11 conspirator at his federal trial. After the verdict, he taunts, “America, you lost!”

2002

Highland Park soccer moms are shocked by the arrest of doctor’s wife Sara Jane Olson, who, it turned out, had lived as a fugitive for almost 25 years, wanted by the feds as a violent terrorist involved in an attempted bombing. She neuters trial-of-the-century hype when she pleads guilty.

2003

John Jason McLaughlin shoots and kills two of his classmates at Rocori High. At his trial, experts diagnose McLaughlin with schizophrenia, a major depressive disorder, and emerging personality disorder, but the judge considers him to be of sound enough mind to serve a life sentence and 12-year sentence back-to-back.

2019

Mohamed Noor is believed to become the first police officer to be convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in MN history when a Hennepin County judge sentences him to 12 and a half years for the third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Justine Damond.