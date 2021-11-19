A Brief History of Religion in MN

× Expand images courtesy of Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock Photo (Ojibwe); Minnesota Historical Society (chapel, Norelius, Basilica, Riley); Will & Deni McIntyre / Getty (Bakker); Ackerman + Gruber (Dorje); Sunflowerr / Shutterstock (flag); UPI / Alamy Stock Photo (Ellison); Benchaporn Maiwat/Shutterstock (Hindu) Collage of notable religious events in Minnesota

1600s

split rock on Lake Superior

After a vision instructed them to “move to the land where food floats on the water,” the Ojibwe arrive on the western end of Lake Superior.

1680

Dakota near Lake Pepin encounter Father Hennepin, a Belgian priest and Recollect friar who is accompanying de La Salle’s exploration of the Mississippi. They arrest him immediately.

1841

Chapel of St. Paul

The first Roman Catholic priest in Minnesota, Father Lucien Galtier, consecrates the original chapel of St. Paul, a log cabin overlooking the Mississippi. The city will eventually be christened with Paul’s name.

1855

Eric Norelius

Swedish immigrant Eric Norelius, a Lutheran reverend, leads the first service in Vasa, a town near Red Wing. He goes on to found Lutheran Social Service and Gustavus Adolphus College, too. Let’s just give him credit for church-basement hot dish while we’re at it.

1856

Eight German Jewish families in St. Paul found the first Jewish organization in Minnesota, Mount Zion Temple.

1903

Basilica

On Christmas Day, powerful Archbishop John Ireland announces the construction of the Pro-Cathedral of Minneapolis, which will share the seat of the archdiocese with the Cathedral of St. Paul. Twenty-three years later—well after Ireland’s death—it becomes the first Basilica in America.

1920

At his Bovey, MN studio, photographer Eric Enstrom takes a portrait of itinerant salesman Charles Wilden as he’s clasping his hands in prayer. Enstrom’s photograph Grace is reproduced more than 20,000 times.

1923

The Church of God in Christ, a predominantly Black congregation, founds their first church in north Minneapolis.

1946

Journalist Carey McWilliams calls Minneapolis “the capitol of antisemitism in the United States” in The Nation, spurring Mayor Hubert Humphrey to establish antidiscrimination policies.

1947

William Bell Riley

William Bell Riley turns operations of the Minnesota Baptist Convention over to a dynamic young North Carolina Baptist, Billy Graham. Graham establishes the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Minneapolis.

1960

Tammy Faye LaValley and Jim Bakker

Tammy Faye LaValley meets Jim Bakker at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. Even a devout man of God like Bakker stood no chance staring into the eyes of Tammy Faye.

2006

Jalue Dorje

Jalue Dorje is born in Minneapolis. His parents, both born in Tibet, share the powerful dreams of elephants they were having with a visiting Indian lama, and Dorje is eventually recognized by the Dalai Lama as the eighth incarnation of Taksham Nueden Dorjee, a Tibetan lama of the 16th century.

2007

When Keith Ellison becomes the first Muslim to be elected to Congress, he selects Thomas Jefferson’s Qur’an for his swearing-in ceremony.

2009

Rainbow flag

The clerical leadership of the world’s largest Lutheran Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), gathers at the Convention Center and votes 559–451 to open their ordained ministry up to gay and lesbian pastors.

2018

Marx called religion the opiate of the masses, but he wasn’t in the building for the Minneapolis Miracle, Stefon Diggs’s 61-yard touchdown catch as time expired in a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

2021

Hindu God

The Hindu Society of Minnesota marks the 15-year anniversary of their temple in Maple Grove with a three-day celebration. The temple, built for $9.5 million in an area surrounded by cornfields, is now the center of spiritual life for 50,000 Minnesotan Hindus. Jai Shri Ram!